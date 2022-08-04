Akerna Releases 2022 Cannabis Industry Mid-Year Review

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announced the release of its annual mid-year review.



This report highlights the current state of the cannabis industry. It takes a look at the needs of growing cannabis operators, and how technology drives that growth and supports the maturation of the industry.

You can access the report here.

“Market fluctuations have affected every sector, and the cannabis industry is no exception. Despite these challenges, the industry remains resilient and continues to move forward,” said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna Chief Executive Officer. “This free report provides a snapshot of the most important trends in the industry and offers a glimpse of what you can expect as legal cannabis continues to mature.”

Cannabis Industry Mid-Year Review Sections + Authors:

Introduction: Jessica Billingsley, Chief Executive Officer, Akerna

When is Your Business Ready for Accounting & Financials?: Dean Ditto, Chief Financial Officer, Akerna

Value of Mature Analytics for Your Retail Operations: David McCulluogh, Chief Technology Officer, Akerna

The report also includes information on 2022 cannabis sales data, ERP differentiators, and more.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna was the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements made in this mid-year review are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. When used in this mid-year review, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: the anticipated future growth of the cannabis industry, the potential of the SAFE Banking Act passing, Akerna’s ability to enhance cannabis business and meet future needs, future growth of Akerna’s business and other similar statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna’s ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place, (iv) risks related to our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions and implement potential business opportunities, and (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein, except as required by law.

