Global Medical Membranes Market Report 2022-2026: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Membranes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Membranes Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

The global market for Medical Membranes estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.

The global market is driven by extensive use of medical membrane in various processes, including the pharmaceutical filtration and hemodialysis. Other medical applications that employ these membranes include sample preparation, infusion therapy, sterile filtration, venting and gas filtration, and pre-filtration among others. In aqueous solutions, medical membrane is used to filter out fungi, fine particles, and bacteria, while providing superior flow and filtration at a faster rate.

Moreover, since the recent few decades the market for medical membranes is witnessing tremendous growth owing to the widening of application across various industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare among others. Across the healthcare industry, medical membranes find extensive use especially for maintaining and producing high quality products. Other advantages of these membranes include high permeability and selectivity.

Ultrafiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Medical Membranes market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $770.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $349 Million by 2026

The Medical Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$770.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.19% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$349 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$385.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Growth in these regional markets is benefiting from extensive of medical membranes due in part to the rise in need for high purity products for meeting the needs of biotechnological advancements, increase in disease prevalence, and growth of healthcare and life science industry. Other emerging applications include the venting and gas filtration, sample preparation and infusion therapy, pre-filtration, and sterile filtration among others.

In addition, medical membranes are finding extensive application across the hemodialysis and pharmaceutical filtration process. Growth in number of patients who are suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) needing dialysis is pushing up demand for membranes for blood purification and filtration. As a result, there is an increased demand for products with high purity due to the expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, while contributing growth of the medical membranes market globally.



Nanofiltration Segment to Reach $726 Million by 2026

Nanofiltration segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period due to extensive R&D process being deployed across the solvent-stable membranes, enabling the broadening of nanofiltration membrane applications into new fields such as fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

In the global Nanofiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$370.6 Million will reach a projected size of US$604.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Equipment & Supplies COVID-19 Impact, Market Witnesses Disruptions

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare Industry

Exposure of Leading Medical Equipment Companies to COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Membranes: A Prelude

Key Applications of Medical Membranes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Factors Influencing the Medical Membranes Market

Analysis by Process Technology: Ultrafiltration Leads the Market

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Medical Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

3M

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Asahi Kasei

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment

Koch Membrane Systems

Merck KGaA

Microdyn-Nadir

Nipro Corporation

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

W. L. Gore & Associates

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

Demographic Trends & Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Push the Market Ahead

Rising Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Relevance of Membranes in IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration Augurs Well

Widening Use Case in Hemodialysis Vertical

Sustained Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Filtration Applications

Liquid Filtration Membranes for Administration of Intravenous Drugs

Air & Gas Membrane Filtration Solutions for Medical Equipment

Technological Innovations & Improvements Bode Well

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4nwo3

Attachment