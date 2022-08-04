Calling All Road Trip Buddies: GasBuddy Celebrates 100M App Downloads With $10,000 #BetterWithABuddy Gas Giveaway

Boston, MA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasBuddy, a PDI company, is celebrating 100 million app downloads since its launch in 2010. To mark this milestone, the company is giving users the opportunity to celebrate their lifelong road trip "buddies" and collectively win $10,000 in free gas. Because road trips are #BetterWithABuddy.

“With recent events like spiking gas prices causing app downloads to skyrocket, the real-time information and savings GasBuddy provides to American drivers has never been more important,” said Mark Coffey, senior vice president and general manager for GasBuddy. “Our GasBuddies make us better, in fact, we couldn't offer the gas savings that we do without them. So, we wanted to find a way to thank our community and recognize that everything is #BetterWithABuddy.”

The average gas price in the U.S. reached over $5 per gallon this summer, making traveling with your buddies the most expensive it has ever been. A recent GasBuddy user survey revealed that 70% said their summer travel plans have been affected by high gas prices (an increase of 24% over 2021). Needed now more than ever, the GasBuddy app has risen in popularity as a convenient, reliable tool for drivers to find the cheapest prices in their area. In addition to its price-finding app, GasBuddy boasts a robust fuel savings platform with:

Fuel price data for over 150,000 gas stations in the U.S. and Canada

More than 1.5 million members of its gas-savings card, Pay with GasBuddy

12 million monthly active app and web users

1 million users reporting gas prices every day

The #BetterWithABuddy sweepstakes gives users the opportunity to keep their travel plans in motion with the opportunity to save big on gas. The sweepstakes opens on August 4th and closes on August 18th and will reward 100 loyal users $100, and one lucky winner with $1,000 in gas money. To enter, post on Instagram using #BetterWithABuddy and share who your road trip buddy is. Full contest details can be found here.

Download the GasBuddy app to compare prices easily and conveniently whether locally or on a road trip as well as access real-time information and fuel and money-saving tips.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy, a PDI company, is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded over 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Software in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

