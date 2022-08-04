BLOCKCHAIN GLOBAL DAY 2022: A WORLD-CLASS GIGA-EVENT OF TECHNOLOGY HAS JUST TAKEN PLACE IN VIETNAM

On July 29, the Blockchain community inside and outside of Vietnam had the chance to meet at Global Blockchain Day 2022, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event created a playground to share and introduce products, technologies, solutions, etc. in the field of Blockchain.



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAC3SHIP JOINT STOCK COMPANY - Blockchain Global Day 2022 features the theme "Into the Infinity Con-Verse", which only took place on July 29 but attracted thousands of people. Exhibitors visited and experienced project information booths in modern blockchain space, simulated with colorful settings and large 3D cubes. The center stage has a monumental spacecraft design, with LED screens showcasing several big-name blockchain projects.

Panel talks from top-notch panelists and speakers are hosted on the grand stage (pictured) and live streamed via Facebook.

The exhibition brings together a wide range of blockchain-driven enterprises in the gaming and finance field, including Aethr, Topebox, Football Battle, Puffgo, MetaDOS, Aspo World, Mineverse, Binance, CoinEx, XT.com, Pandora, Antpad, Realbox, M3TA, Sustainations DAO, GALL3RY, Sway Commerce, MoonLab, OpenliveNFT, etc. Also, renowned investment funds such as Vina Capital Ventures, Ventory Labs participated.

The event aims to facilitate the Vietnam Blockchain industry, inspiring and encouraging Vietnamese startups to thrive in the global Blockchain race, helping the community to reach and benefit from the latest Blockchain technology applications, thereby optimizing the benefits of Blockchain to Vietnam's society and economy.

The event is also held to remove the issues that hinder the development of Blockchain, from the lack of public awareness, the shortage of human resources to capital and legal basis. Accordingly, it created a "touch point" connecting all stakeholders in the field of Blockchain to promote Blockchain products in daily life, gradually removing stereotypes and repositioning the Blockchain technology in the community.

Besides, Blockchain Global Day 2022 also creates a condition for domestic and international enterprises to introduce products and converse with worldwide technology experts, thereby developing business, transferring technology, and improving the quality of products and services in the field of Blockchain; supporting Vietnamese businesses to access and connect with investment funds, future human resources and gradually formulating a complete legal framework on Blockchain.

The final round of Blockchain Global Pitching Contest was held at the central stage of the event. Many project owners presented their ideas directly to representatives from prestigious investment funds in Vietnam. The winners can receive up to $30,000, media sponsorship, technology advice and legal assistance from leading experts.

According to Ms. Nguyen Dang Quynh Anh, COO of SPAC3SHIP, cooperation is a prerequisite at present. The government, agencies, investment funds and businesses need more opportunities to reach out for partners. Once the last doubts about the potential of Blockchain are dispelled and the necessary resources are finally found, we will have every reason to believe that Vietnam's Blockchain projects will break through, and the world may even see the next technological unicorns from Vietnam.

Contact information:

business@spac3ship.com