Metaverse Market Investments, Share, Revenue and Profit Detailed Analysis Report to 2030 - MDC Research

Metaverse Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Metaverse Market Forecast to 2030, The Metaverse Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Metaverse Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Metaverse Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Metaverse Market.





In recent years, metaverse has become a buzzword for gaming firms, startups, social media and automotive companies. Apparently, metaverse is a concept of parallel virtual world facilitating individuals to mimic as well as extend their physical presence in virtual universe. Furthermore, it has been predicted that metaverse will offer persistent, collaborative, decentralized and interoperable avenues to firms, thereby assisting them in expanding their digital business. Reportedly, metaverse has ability to create an autonomous virtual economy aided by non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies and driven by new business models. In addition to this, metaverse possesses huge potential in power & utilities industry.

Necessity of boosting energy efficiency and need for real-time monitoring of assets in power & utilities sector have enhanced demand for virtual power plants & virtual streamlining of its operations made possible due to IoT & AR/VR technologies. This has driven growth of metaverse market. Onset of COVID pandemic has led to rise in real-time monitoring of assets from distant locations, virtual site visits, and remote assistance to workforce in various sectors. Supported by advanced analytics, these activities are projected to enhance operational efficacy & workforce productivity in coming years. All these factors are set to boost emergence of metaverse industry in upcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Metaverse Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Metaverse Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Metaverse Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

List of the Companies Covered in the Metaverse Market are:

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ByteDance Ltd.

NetEase, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Epic Games, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Unity Technologies, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

The Sandbox

Active Theory

Decentraland

Microsoft Corporation

Among others.



The industry is in a nascent stage and hence firms are trying to acquire first mover advantage with key players trying to establish a leading position in market through technological innovations. Government laws will play a key role in leveraging growth of market. Apart from this, firms are adopting new strategies that are likely to prompt expansion of metaverse market. Metaverse market is oligopoly in nature with only few players contributing towards large portion of market share.







Market Assessment Technology Assessment Vendor Assessment Market Dynamics Key Innovations Product Breadth and Capabilities Trends and Challenges Adoption Trends and Challenges Technology Architecture Drivers and Restrains Deployment Trends Competitive Differentiation Regional and Industry Dynamics Industry Applications Price/Performance Analysis Regulations and Compliance Latest Upgrardation Strategy and Vision



Some players have adopted new business strategies that will help market explore new avenues of growth. Let us discuss them

In April 2022, Xmov, a China-based metaverse infrastructure company, declared that it had received Series B and Series C funding cumulating nearly US$ 130 million. Reportedly, the firm established in 2018 is a computer vision & computer graphics firm which has created virtual avatars for L’Oreal, Tencent, Xiaomi, and Alibaba. These kinds of strategic moves are likely to boost growth of metaverse market.

Meta, earlier referred as Facebook, is planning to manufacture four high-end virtual reality and mixed reality headsets by 2024 under project Cambria. For the uninitiated, the production of these headsets is aimed at enhancing metaverse experiences of end-users

The Meta firm is also planning to introduce web version of Horizon World Social Metaverse tool at end of the 2024. This will help individuals leap into metaverse experiences from large number of platforms without any headset requirement.

Key-Findings from the Study

The global metaverse market is anticipated to add USD 1.6 Tr value by 2030 as compared to 2021

Game engine as sub-segment of computer game technology segment in Metaverse market is expected to register impressive growth rate of nearly 55% during forecast timeline (2022-2030)

Gaming as end use vertical is poised to dominate throughout the forecast period

East Asia is expected to dominate global metaverse market by 2030 end.

In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

How can we accelerate our bidding process?

What is the potential of the Metaverse Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Metaverse Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Metaverse Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Metaverse Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Metaverse Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Metaverse Market?

Who are the prominent players in Metaverse Market?

What is the potential of the Metaverse Market?

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Metaverse Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Metaverse Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Metaverse Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





