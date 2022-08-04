Evergent and JCOM Announce Partnership to Introduce Smart Art B2B Subscription Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced a new partnership with JCOM Corporation, Japan's largest multiple system operator (MSO) in the cable television and programming distribution business. Together the two companies will develop a new Digital Art B2B subscription service, JCOM Smart Art Frame, delivering contemporary art, landscape photography and historic masterpieces to dedicated displays in public spaces throughout Japan.



In developing and deploying subscription lifecycle and agile monetization products throughout the world, Evergent consistently demonstrates its ability to take on new and complex challenges without hesitation. The company’s strategic partnership with JCOM represents the first step into facilitating a new revenue stream, deploying smart art displays in public spaces to encourage public enrichment, communication and creativity. Built for extreme scale and high reliability, Evergent’s subscription management and agile monetization services will ensure efficient, dependable and flexible deployment to customers throughout Japan.



“Evergent is thrilled to be embarking on this first-of-its-kind use case with our partners at JCOM,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Our advanced platform will offer remarkable breadth and depth to this new smart art B2B subscription service, including a seamless order workflow with an innovative new installer app. We expect this project to serve as proof of concept for other smart art services, as people throughout the world benefit from fine art in public spaces.”

“We are pleased to launch this new service in partnership with Evergent, as their advanced B2B subscriber management system makes it possible to deliver the dependable service expected by our customer base,” said Keisuke Ujimoto, Managing Corporate Officer at JCOM. “At JCOM, we believe in the message that ‘new is always new,’ and we commit to that belief by developing new services that enrich the minds of our customers and society. Our partnership with Evergent will result in a new way to enjoy art, offering a subscription-based service with low initial costs, an easy-to-operate system, and changing artworks according to one’s mood and purpose.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .



ABOUT JCOM CORPORATION



JCOM Corporation (brand name: J:COM, headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), established in 1995, is Japan's largest multiple system operator (MSO) in the cable television and programming distribution business. J:COM's cable television business provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, telephony, mobile, electric power, home IoT and other services to customers through 11 managed franchises (as of December 31, 2012) operating at the local level serving approximately 5.59 million subscribing households (as of December 31, 2012) in the Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, Kyushu and Yamaguchi regions. The number of homes passed (households that have completed installation and can subscribe at any time) is approximately 22 million. In the programming supply business, J:COM invests in and operates 14 specialized channels, and oversees the content business centered on the supply of programming to cable television, satellite broadcasting, and IP multicast broadcasting.

*Number of households is as of December 31, 2021.

On July 1, 2021, the Company changed its name from Jupiter Telecommunications Co.

