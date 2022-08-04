Grab to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on September 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM Singapore Time.



Date and time: 8:00 AM Singapore Time on September 27, 2022 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on September 26, 2022

The Grab senior management team will present the Company’s updated business plan, followed by a live Q&A session, from its Singapore headquarters. A live webcast and Investor Day materials will be made available on the Company’s investor relations at investors.grab.com.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 480 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single “everyday everything” app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

