Genasys Inc. Partners with Boston Red Sox to Deliver Critical Communications at Fenway Park

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, announced today that the Boston Red Sox will use Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software to deliver safety alerts and notifications during games, concerts and other events at Fenway Park.



"We are pleased to partner with the Boston Red Sox on enhancing game day and event safety for team members, staff and spectators," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "GEM will be used to deliver emergency alerts and public safety notifications at Fenway Park through voice calls, SMS messages, email, and social media."

"We are excited to partner with Genasys Inc. to improve emergency communications for the millions of visitors that attend Fenway Park events every year," said Brian Shield, Red Sox Vice President for Information Technology. "The safety of our fans, players and employees is a top priority of the Red Sox and being able to communicate quickly and efficiently across multiple channels in the case of an emergency is a critical tool in ensuring an inclusive, safe and memorable experience for all."

Mr. Danforth added, "We are also working to implement QR-Code alerting and GEM's unique Auto Discovery feature. With Auto Discovery, Fenway Park attendees with connected devices can receive alerts and notifications via WiFi. We are honored to be the trusted critical communications partner for the Boston Red Sox."

GEM is the only unified critical communications platform that combines software, hardware and geo-data analytics. By providing a powerful and intuitive orchestration on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications. For more information on Genasys' stadium safety platform, go to gamedaysafe.com.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach for delivering geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after crisis situations that threaten public or enterprise safety.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

