Surgalign Names Paolo Amoruso Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the appointment of Paolo Amoruso as its new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective August 1, 2022. He previously served as Interim General Counsel of Surgalign, having joined the Company in April 2022.



Commenting on today’s appointment, Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign stated, “Paolo has been an invaluable member of our team since taking on the role of Interim General Counsel just a few months ago. He has quickly immersed himself on a variety of legal and business matters, has worked very well with our leadership team and Board, and has the expertise we need as we embark on the next phase of our corporate evolution. We are excited to have him onboard as part of our team.”

Mr. Amoruso brings to Surgalign approximately 25 years of experience serving public companies in various legal, financial and executive roles. He began his career with Shell Oil Company as a Tax Attorney, served as Assistant General Counsel to the International Division of Devon Energy Corporation, and later served as Vice President of Legal and Commercial Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Hyperdynamics Corporation. In 2016, he joined McGowen & Fowler PLLC, a boutique energy law firm specializing in corporate transactional matters, litigation and mergers and acquisitions for small- to medium-sized public companies. While with McGowen & Fowler, he was brought in by the Board of Attis Oil and Gas (a UK-AIM listed company) to serve as General Counsel and Executive Chairman of the Board, where he led the restructuring and the subsequent reverse merger with Helium One Global Ltd. Mr. Amoruso holds a Juris Doctorate, Master of Business Administration, and Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Houston and a Master in Tax Law from the NYU School of Law.

“This is an exciting time to join Surgalign and I am truly looking forward to the journey ahead,” stated Mr. Amoruso. “The Company has so many opportunities for value creation given its technology platform, relationships within the medical community, and the markets it serves. I am honored to become part of the team and will leverage my expertise to help unlock this value for all stakeholders.”

