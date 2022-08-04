SAB Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual 2022 Annual R&D Portfolio Update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a first of its kind immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that it will host a Virtual 2022 Annual R&D Portfolio Update on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



SAB will provide an overview of our exclusive polyclonal immunotherapy platform, DiversitAb™, and present our portfolio of planned clinical and preclinical development programs. Executives will showcase SAB’s innovative science and how the human body fights disease using polyclonal antibodies in a unique, multi-targeted, and natural way.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about SAB’s unique polyclonal immunotherapy platform and new pipeline program!

Registration Link: SAB 2022 Annual R&D Portfolio Update

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through the “News” section of the company’s website at www.sab.bio. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SAB website following the event.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies with a focus on building a leading immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of SAB-195 (C. Diff), SAB-176 (Influenza), SAB-142 (Type 1 Diabetes & Immunology), SAB-185 (COVID-19), and our other discovery programs; our cash runway into 2023; and potential future government and third-party collaborations or funded programs. These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions, and are beyond the control of SAB. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in SAB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings SAB makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise.