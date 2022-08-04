Bubblr's ‘Internet-Based Search Mechanism’ Patents Approved in Canada and Australia

Bubblr Advances its Mission to Fix Fundamental Flaws in the Current Internet Economic Model with Key Patent Wins

Current Awards Follows Patent Approval in U.S., South Africa and New Zealand

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the company making ethically-based Web3 tools more accessible to programmers and companies via a planned Open-API platform, commercial partnerships, and ventures arm, today announced Australia’s acceptance of its patent entitled “INTERNET-BASED SEARCH MECHANISM” application number: 2020233736.



This approval follows the award of Bubblr’s recent Canadian Patent of the same name “INTERNET-BASED SEARCH MECHANISM” CA2,962,520 that was granted by the Canadian Commissioner of Patents on July 19, 2022.

Bubblr has now received patent approval in the United States, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

Rik Willard, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, said of the recent milestones, “From our inception, we’ve known that we are on the frontier of a global movement to make the Internet fundamentally more responsive to the needs of real people. Our mandate is to create the code infrastructure for an Ethical Web — more safe and more fair, less abusive and less data-extractive. The recent approval of our in-house developed Intellectual Property provides additional and important validation and clarity for the company, our partners, our investors, and our goals.”

About Bubblr

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate', 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

646-863-6341



