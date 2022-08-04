Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Market is projected to grow from USD 1,854.9 million in 2022 to USD 12,140.0 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2022 to 2027.



The rising trend of internet penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries, increasing adoption of wearable gadgets, smartphones, and removable devices, the rise in COVID-19-related scams, fake emails, and marketing proposals, and malicious attacks on SMEs and start-up firms, are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.





Key Market Insights

As per the training type outlook, the privacy training segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cybersecurity awareness training market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

As per the organization size, the small business segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cybersecurity awareness training market from 2022 to 2027

AwareGO, Barracuda Networks, Inc., BoxPhish, Cyber Risk Aware, CybeReady, KnowBe4, Living Security, Mimecast, Proofpoint, Security Quotient, SoSafe, Terranova Security, Lucy Security, IRONSCALES, Cofense, Hook Security, Webroot, NINJIO, Kaspersky, SANS Institute, Broadcom Inc., Cybrary, Inc., Sophos, Security Mentor, Inc., MetaCompliance, OutThink, Digital Defense, Inc., ESET, TitanHQ, Global Learning Systems, ELC Information Security, and Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., among others, are key players in the cybersecurity awareness training market.





Training Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Privacy Training

Secure Code Training

In App/Contextual Training

Role based Training

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Small Business

Mid-Sized Business

Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





