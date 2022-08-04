INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC. ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT WITH RESORTCOM INTERNATIONAL

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced that it has engaged ResortCom International.

Created in 1985 to assist timeshare resorts and real estate developments in Mexico to better communicate with their international owners, ResortCom provides a full suite of cutting-edge software and client services, including innovative contact center solutions, club management, inventory management, reservations, owner amenity services, owner loan services, homeowner associations, merchant processing and collections.

Frank Ingrande, President of ILA, commented: “With over 1,000 owners at our Rancho Costa Verde development, we have been utilizing the services of ResortCom for several years, allowing us to focus on construction, and sales and marketing while maximizing customer service for our owners and increasing revenues. With our 4th master-planned community coming online this year (1,300-homesite development Oasis Park Resort), it is imperative we have a scalable outsourced management solution across our portfolio of properties, as well as seamless reporting. We look forward to deploying ResortCom services across our portfolio of properties.”

International Land Alliance, Inc.

Jason Sunstein

Email: jason@ila.company

Phone: (877) 661-4811

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

