Dale Baker, ex-General Electric Executive, Joins Nano Dimension’s Senior Management as President of the Americas

Waltham, Massachusetts, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy. Mr. Baker will report to Zivi Nedivi, Global President of Nano Dimension. Mr. Baker is replacing Sean Patterson, who is leaving to take a position as a COO of a printed circuit board manufacturer.

Prior to joining Nano Dimension, Mr. Baker worked at General Electric & Trading Co. LLC (“GE”) and in GE’s Electrical Distribution and Control business. He eventually joined GE Capital, rising to the role of Senior Vice President and Manager of the New York office for Corporate Finance, responsible for investing in M&A transactions for the U.S. based manufacturing businesses. Mr. Baker also has served as the CEO or President of seven companies, two of which were early stage and achieved high growth with annual revenues reaching more than $350 million each. During his career, he has been involved in the acquisition and subsequent integration of over twenty-five companies.

Mr. Baker graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and from Duke University with a Master’s in Business Administration.

“I am excited by the opportunity to impact the Additive Manufacturing and electronic manufacturing industries, leading Nano Dimension to revolutionize Industry 4.0 by digitizing supply chain activities and converting manufacturing into a neural network of edge-devices – enabling customers to manufacture, print, inject – when and where needed,” commented Mr. Baker. “I am not only excited about the opportunity, but also by the actions they have already taken, the foundation they have built, and the vision which we shall make a reality.”

Zivi Nedivi, President of Nano Dimension, added, “I wish Sean good luck and much success. In parallel, I am very excited that Dale has agreed to leave his previous CEO role and is now joining Nano Dimension. Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s CEO, and I have been doing business with Dale for more than 20 years. Only a few years ago, Dale was working with me as Chief Operating Officer, successfully turning around a U.S. public specialty chemical company. Through his extensive career at GE and later as a CEO of numerous large public and private companies, Dale has always been a leader at every point in his career. I am convinced that he will be a substantial quality enhancer and will be a major driving force in our growth.”

