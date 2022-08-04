Revature and Salesforce expand partnership to build a talent pipeline trained and certified in Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud

RESTON, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, and Salesforce , the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), today announced a program to train and certify emerging tech talent in Commerce Cloud, a cloud-first solution that allows brands to deliver exceptional digital buying experiences for B2B buyers and rapidly adapt to market dynamics and customer needs.



Revature and Salesforce first partnered in 2020 to build a talent pipeline of certified Salesforce Developers, Salesforce Administrators and Salesforce Consultants to power the Salesforce economy. Today’s announcement expands upon this mission to meet the growing demand for tech talent trained and certified in Salesforce Commerce Cloud using Revature’s industry-leading approach. The program will be rolled out in phases, with the first phase focusing on the B2B Commerce solution and later expanding to other in-demand areas such as Order Management and B2C Commerce.

“At Revature, we train entry-level talent on the most in-demand skills and certifications, with real-world applications on their resume before they ever set foot in a client’s office,” said Anurag Gupta, SVP, Head of Product Partnerships at Revature. “This is exactly what we’ve partnered with Salesforce to accomplish. Online retailing and ecommerce has taken the world by storm leading to a significant demand for technology talent and through this partnership, we are connecting talent with opportunity.”



As a Salesforce Trailhead Authorized Training Partner and Salesforce Talent Alliance Workforce Development Partner, Revature will leverage its best-in-class hire-train-deploy model to recruit, train, certify and place new graduates from its network of 700+ university and college partners. Revature is now the first Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud authorized Workforce Development and Training Partner.

“Ecommerce has revolutionized the way our world operates, and businesses are increasingly turning to Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud to help them navigate inherent B2B ecommerce challenges, generate more revenue, and lower costs,” said Don Lynch, SVP, Cloud Solution Alliances at Salesforce. “In expanding our partnership with Revature, we are giving our customers and partners access to proven Salesforce-ready talent to help them power these initiatives.”

To learn more about Revature’s training program for Salesforce B2B Commerce, click here .

About Revature

Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S.

Revature’s mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.

Learn more at www.revature.com and follow @WeAreRevature on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

Contact:

Emily Brown

REQ on behalf of Revature

ebrown@req.co



