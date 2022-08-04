Collagen Dressings Market Expands with Rising Demand for Animal-based Wound Care Dressings Globally, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimate the global collagen dressings market to register growth at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The government authorities of several developing nations across the globe are focusing on the reformation of their healthcare industry. This factor is fueling the sales growth in the collagen dressings market. Moreover, the market is being driven due to the presence of various supportive regulations in these nations, notes future market outlook for collagen dressings by TMR.

The global collagen dressings market is prognosticated to gain profitable prospects in the forthcoming years owing to many factors including the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, rise in the global older population, and technological advancements in healthcare industry. This aside, the market is expected to expand at rapid pace owing to a rise in the cases of diabetes across several developing nations including China, note analysts of a TMR report.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Collagen Dressings Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41996

Collagen Dressings Market: Key Findings

Healthcare professionals today are inclining toward the use of latest wound care techniques in place of conventional dressing methods. This factor is resulting into profitable prospects in the collagen dressings market. Moreover, there has been a surge in the R&Ds in order to develop new therapies and treatment solutions for numerous disease conditions. Moreover, several organizations in the healthcare industry are increasing focus on the adoption of technological advancements, states a collagen dressings demand analysis by TMR. These factors are projected to play a key role in the overall development of the global collagen dressings market during the forecast period.

Different stages of procedures in wound care management including inflammation, maturation, and proliferation are being evolving at a swift pace in the past few years. Moreover, key players in the collagen dressings market are developing next-gen wound care management methods and advanced collagen dressings for the treatment of treat skin lesions. Such initiatives are expected to drive the expansion opportunities in the global collagen dressings market in the near future. Hence, the market share for collagen dressings market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=41996

Collagen Dressings Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the adoption of the animal-based wound care dressings such as collagen dressing is boosting the sales growth in the market

Surge in the number of patients suffering from acute and chronic wounds is propelling the collagen dressings market

Collagen Dressings Market: Regional Analysis

The North America collagen dressings market is expected to maintain its dominating position and expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is ascribed to the presence of favorable government initiatives and rise in R&Ds across research labs as well as the pharmaceutical industry

The collagen dressings market in Asia Pacific is expected to show expansion at notable pace in the forthcoming years due to a rise in the prevalence of different diseases including cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases in the region

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=41996

Collagen Dressings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Smith & Nephew

3M

Coloplast Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Organogenesis, Inc.

Angelini S.p.a.

BSN Medical

DermaRite Industries, LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Human BioSciences

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



Collagen Dressings Market Segmentation

Dressing Type Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings Alginate Collagen Dressings Hydrogel Collagen Dressings Native Collagen Dressings Others

Source Bovine Porcine Others

Application Acute Wounds Surgical Wounds Burns Chronic Wounds Ulcers and Ischemic Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Others Infectious Wounds

End-user Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others







Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Geriatric Care Services Market: The global geriatric care services market is expected to reach the value of US$ 0.7 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Microbiology Culture Market: The U.S. microbiology culture market is expected to reach the value of US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2031. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: The blood glucose monitoring systems market outlook. The blood glucose monitoring systems market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Bioinformatics Market: The global bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of US$ 44.9 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: eHealth apps and telehealth are giving rise to remote patient monitoring in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, and introduction of innovative technologies.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Increase in government expenditure on health care in emerging economies such as India and rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders are likely to augment the global market during the forecast period.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Rise in preference for single-use NPWT devices in order to reduce cross-contamination and costly readmission is driving the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com