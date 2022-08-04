Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices (ECG Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Others), By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and the growing geriatric population are driving the demand for the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market, which is driven by their large and growing population as well as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in these countries.



The global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented into cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution.

Based on cardiac monitoring devices, the market is segmented into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, cardiac output monitoring devices, and others. ECG devices dominate the market and are expected to maintain their dominance through the next five years.

Growing commercialization of novel products, regional expansions, technological advancements, and government initiatives are the primary factors driving the segment demand.

Based on cardiac rhythm management devices, the market is divided into defibrillators and pacemakers. Defibrillators are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The surge in the use of cardiac rhythm management devices in countries such as China and India, among others, is influencing the segmental demand.

Companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market based on cardiac monitoring devices, cardiac rhythm management devices, end user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market

To identify drivers and challenges for global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

BIOTRONIK

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller AG

Alivecor, Inc

Metrax GmbH

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

LivaNova PLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Monitoring Devices:

ECG Devices

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Others

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices:

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Cardiac Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, By Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

