Erdene Announces Q2-2022 Results and Provides Khundii Gold District Update

Quotes from the Company:

“During the second quarter, we made further progress on our objectives of growing resources in the Khundii Gold District, while progressing the Bayan Khundii Gold Project towards development,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO. “Results from recent drilling at the Ulaan Southeast discovery, just west of Bayan Khundii, expanded mineralization, which remains open to the west and at depth. We are seeing further evidence to support Erdene’s thesis that our Khundii Gold District hosts a multimillion-ounce gold deposit, which could support a significant increase in gold production from the Bayan Khundii Gold Project.”

“We also moved Bayan Khundii closer towards construction over the past three months. Preparatory site works are underway and permits have been received for most facilities, with the balance expected in the coming months,” continued Mr. Akerley. “As we move into the latter part of 2022, we anticipate the issues at the China-Mongolia border will begin to abate, positioning us well for full construction.”

Q2-2022 Highlights and Significant Subsequent Events:

Bayan Khundii Gold Project – 100% Erdene

Progressed construction readiness activities for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project: Preliminary Site Establishment works completed, including camp expansion, communications infrastructure installation and project controls software implementation Re-pricing and tendering for major equipment supply and construction works substantially complete Preferred and shortlist vendors selected for all major project works

Obtained key permits and advanced regulatory approvals required for mine development: Regulatory review of detailed drawings well advanced, with nine facilities fully approved, including those planned during the site establishment and initial construction – received construction permits for eight of these facilities in February 2022 Process plant regulatory review ongoing with approvals anticipated in Q3 2022

Continued local community programs in advance of full construction: Undertook several community-led programs to support public health and education in the sub-province, within the framework of the Local Cooperation Agreement Established over 10,000 endemic plants and trees at a 2 hectare nursery at the project site for future reclamation and environmental protection Employed over 30 local residents at site





Exploration

Completed first phase of the 2022 KGD exploration program, including 3,906 metres of diamond drilling and 2,145 metres of shallow, reverse circulation (“RC”) work: Drilled 2,464 metres at Ulaan SE, expanding this high-grade discovery west and at depth, intersecting an interpreted feeder zone Completed 1,442 metres of shallow “scout” drilling across the broader Ulaan license – results are pending and expected to be announced in mid-August 2022 Executed a systematically spaced RC drill program focusing on zones of cover primarily within the Khundii license – results are pending and expected to be announced in mid-August 2022

Traced mineralization at Ulaan SE over a 200 metre strike to a depth of 450 metres, that remains open to the west and at depth UDH-35 included the highest average grade intersection to date at Ulaan SE Intersected 23 metres of 13.7 g/t gold within 41 metres of 8.1 g/t gold, beginning 187 metres downhole UDH-21, including the hole extension, returned one of the thickest gold zones in the KGD Intersected 335 metres of 1.1 g/t gold, beginning 115 metres downhole, ending in mineralization Includes 27 metres of 8.7 g/t gold, within 77 metres of 3.2 g/t gold UDH-36 intersected 179 metres of 1.2 g/t gold, beginning 72 metres downhole Includes several one-metre, high-grade intervals, ranging from 10-33 g/t gold, and ending in mineralization UDH-53 returned high-grade mineralization within a projected feeder zone Includes 2 metres of 24.9 g/t gold within 27 metres of 3.5 g/t gold UDH-52, 60 metres SSE of UDH-53, intersected a wide zone of mineralization Returned 189 metres averaging 0.8 g/t gold



Corporate

Completed a $7.2 million financing led by $2.0 million investment from Eric Sprott on July 21 Proceeds will be used to fund exploration, including follow up drilling at the recent Ulaan and Dark Horse discoveries, site establishment work for the Company’s Bayan Khundii Gold Project development, and for general working capital purposes

Progressed due diligence for the Bayan Khundii Project Finance with EDC and other financiers EDC term sheet agreed and detailed drafting underway in advance of anticipated late-2022 financial close Discussions are proceeding in parallel with Mongolian and International financiers on subordinated debt and other non-equity instruments

Recorded a net loss of $2,928,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $1,895,606 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 Exploration and evaluation expenditures totaled $5,936,987, including capitalized expenditures of $3,943,279, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $5,618,873, including capitalized expenditures of $4,735,968, for the comparative prior year period, as increased salaries, camp and stakeholder relations costs due to a ramp-up in activity prior to construction more than offset lower drilling and analysis costs due to less exploration in the period and lower share-based compensation expenditures due to the timing of employee performance grants Corporate and administration expenses totaled $921,045 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1,029,131 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as lower share-based compensation expenditures due to the timing of employee performance grants more than offset higher administrative salaries in support of pre-development and financing work for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project and increased regulatory fees driven by growth in the Company’s market capitalization



