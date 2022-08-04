Centricity Executive Named 40 Under 40 Honoree

St. Petersburg, FL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service and protection powerhouse Centricity announced today that Vice President of Client Services Chris Penn has been named as a Dealerscope Magazine 40 Under 40 honoree.

Based on nominations from industry peers and consideration by the magazine’s editorial staff, Penn was chosen as one of this year’s winners featured in the August 2022 issue.

The annual issue recognizes 40 of the most prominent young professionals under the age of 40 for their outstanding industry contributions. Each executive is profiled in this month’s issue of the magazine.

Penn has been in the warranty industry for more than 17 years, spending the majority of his career working with hundreds of retailers in the appliance and CE space to launch and grow their extended service plan business. For the last three years, he has led the Client Services department at Centricity.

While at Centricity, Penn has spearheaded the development of a number of innovative extended service plan programs designed specifically for independent retailers.

“I’m very honored to receive this recognition from my industry peers,” Penn said. “I hold the other winners in the highest regard and am truly flattered to be recognized for doing a job that I love.”

About Centricity

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions that drive revenue resulting in happy, loyal customers. At Centricity, we put customers at the center of everything we do by creating differentiated products to meet the needs of today’s demanding customers.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corp., a 47-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection. We are committed to evolving with the changing needs of the industries we serve, and being a simple, one-stop service provider for our current and future customers.

