United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market may flourish with an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2027, due to the growing demand for faster internet connections.

Growing dependency over internet based services also drives the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. High risk of data theft and growing demand for the elaborated cyber security and ensured safety of the shared data further enunciates the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the next five years.

Increasing demand for software as a service (SaaS) also fuels the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the future five years. With increasing number of market players actively advancing their products and services along with the advancing technologies, the market is likely to achieve growth in the forecast years through 2027.



The United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market is segmented by component, deployment mode, network type, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on component, the market is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes networking equipment, transmitting device, and end point device.

Software includes operations support software, business support software, network management software, and others. Services include professional and managed services.

Hardware is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the ground of increasing demand for the faster internet connections and thus the surging demand for the hardware like networking equipment, transmitting device, and end point devices.

Moreover, technological advancement in the equipment also fuels the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market in the forecast years.



ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks Inc., among others is a partial list of major market players responsible for the growth of the United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom telecom ICT infrastructure market.

ZTE Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks Inc.

Report Scope:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Component:

Hardware

Networking Equipment

Transmitting Device

End Point Device

Software

Operations Support Software

Business Support Software

Network Management Software

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Network Type:

Wireless

Fixed

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By End User:

Telecom Service Providers

Government

Enterprises

Others

United Kingdom Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market, By Region:

Wales

Scotland

England

Northern Ireland

