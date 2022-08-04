Global Construction Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022: Use Of Autonomous Construction Vehicles, Green Construction Projects, Digital Technologies Are Improving Construction Safety

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction market reached a value of nearly $13,570.90 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $13,570.90 billion in 2021 to $22,873.96 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 and reach $39,352.08 billion in 2031.

This report describes and evaluates the global construction market. It covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rates in most developed countries, increasing the demand for elderly friendly infrastructure and technological development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were geo-political tensions and rising material costs.



Going forward, increasing growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities and urbanization will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the construction market in the future include outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and health and safety measures.



The construction market is segmented by type of construction into buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering construction, specialty trade contractors and land planning and development. The buildings construction was the largest segment of the construction market by type of construction, accounting for 48.1% of the total market in 2021. The buildings construction market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026 period.

The top opportunities in the construction market by type of construction will arise in the buildings construction market, which will gain $4,946.1 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the buildings construction market by type will arise in the residential building construction market, which will gain $3,137.3 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market by type will arise in the highway, street, and bridge construction market, which will gain $486.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the specialty trade contractors market by type will arise in the building equipment contractors market, which will gain $1,666.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the land planning and development market by type will arise in the residential land planning and development market, which will gain $87.9 billion of global annual sales by 2026.The top opportunities in the construction market by end user sector will arise in the private market, which will gain $6,308.3 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The construction market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,427.0 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the construction market include using autonomous construction vehicles, adopting green construction techniques, using digital technologies to improve construction safety, and using advanced building materials.



Player-adopted strategies in the construction industry include investing in green building projects, and expanding businesses through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, among other strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Construction Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type of Construction

6.3. Segmentation By End User Sector

7. Construction Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Segmentation By Type Of Construction

7.1.1. Buildings Construction

7.1.2. Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

7.1.3. Specialty Trade Contractors

7.1.4. Land Planning And Development

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of End-User Sector

7.2.1. Public

7.2.2. Private

8. Construction Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Construction Market, Value Chain Analysis

10. Construction Market Customer Information

10.1. Lack of Materials And Increased Costs

10.2. Methods of Operation In Construction

10.3. Skills Shortage In The Construction Industry

10.4. Labor Shortage In The Construction Industry

10.5. Acquiring A Skilled Workforce

10.6. Use of Recycled Materials In Construction

10.7. COVID Impact On The Construction Industry

10.8. Home Buyers Views On The Construction Industry

10.10. Off-Site Construction

10.11. Lower Importance For Worker Safety

10.12. Builders' Profit Percentage In Homes

10.13. Top Technology Trends And Applications In The Construction Industry

10.14. Contractors Do Not Use Safety Technology

10.15. Lack Of Qualified Craft Workers In The Construction Industry

10.16. Use Of Recycled Materials In Roads And Pavements Construction

10.17. Labor Shortages And Building Materials Prices A Cause Of Concern

10.18. Homebuyers Prefer Energy Efficient Homes

11. Construction Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Use Of Autonomous Construction Vehicles

11.2. Green Construction Projects

11.3. Digital Technologies Are Improving Construction Safety

11.4. Prefabrication Of Construction Projects

11.5. Increase In Productivity Of Marine Contractors

11.6. Buildings Construction Market Trends And Strategies

11.6.1. Rise In Modular Construction

11.6.2. Development Of Passive Homes

11.6.3. Increased Importance Of Considerate Building

11.6.4. Advanced Building Materials To Improve Construction

11.6.5. Construction Robotics

11.6.6. Green Building

11.6.7. Augmented Reality

11.6.8. Rise In 3D Construction Printing

11.7. Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Trends And Strategies

11.7.1. Drone Use In The Construction Industry

11.7.2. Construction Management Software

11.7.3. 3D Printing In Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

11.7.4. Prefabrication Of Heavy Construction Projects

11.7.5. Building Information Modeling (BIM)

11.8. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Trends And Strategies

11.8.1. Prefabrication Of Construction Projects

11.8.2. Building Information Modeling (BIM)

11.8.3. Increasing Use of Digital Technologies

11.8.4. Green Roofing Solutions

11.9. Land Planning And Development Market Trends And Strategies

11.9.1. Increasing Technology Advancements In Land Development

11.9.2. New Lot Development in Suburban Areas

11.9.3. Community-Oriented Development

11.9.4. Alternative Funding Sources

11.9.5. Regional Connectivity And Infrastructure Development

11.9.6. Increase In Regulations

11.9.7. Drones For Land Development

11.9.8. Partnerships In Land Development

11.9.9. Building Information Modeling (BIM) In Land Development

12. Construction Market, COVID Impact Analysis

12.1. Impact On The Global Construction Industry Supply Chain

12.2. Impact On Global Construction Activity

12.3. Impact On Global Construction Demand

12.4. Impact On Global Construction/Real Estate Prices

12.5. Impact On Global Regulations/Initiatives

12.6. Impact On Global Construction Companies

12.7. Recovery Of Construction Industry From COVID-19 And Future Outlook

13. Global Construction Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Construction Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Construction Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Construction Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Construction Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

