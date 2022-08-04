Global Construction Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022: Use Of Autonomous Construction Vehicles, Green Construction Projects, Digital Technologies Are Improving Construction Safety

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction market reached a value of nearly $13,570.90 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $13,570.90 billion in 2021 to $22,873.96 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.8%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 and reach $39,352.08 billion in 2031.
This report describes and evaluates the global construction market. It covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.
Growth in the historic period resulted from economic growth in emerging markets, low interest rates in most developed countries, increasing the demand for elderly friendly infrastructure and technological development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were geo-political tensions and rising material costs.
Going forward, increasing growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities and urbanization will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the construction market in the future include outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and health and safety measures.
The construction market is segmented by type of construction into buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering construction, specialty trade contractors and land planning and development. The buildings construction was the largest segment of the construction market by type of construction, accounting for 48.1% of the total market in 2021. The buildings construction market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026 period.
The top opportunities in the construction market by type of construction will arise in the buildings construction market, which will gain $4,946.1 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the buildings construction market by type will arise in the residential building construction market, which will gain $3,137.3 billion of global annual sales by 2026.
The top opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market by type will arise in the highway, street, and bridge construction market, which will gain $486.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the specialty trade contractors market by type will arise in the building equipment contractors market, which will gain $1,666.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026.
The top opportunities in the land planning and development market by type will arise in the residential land planning and development market, which will gain $87.9 billion of global annual sales by 2026.The top opportunities in the construction market by end user sector will arise in the private market, which will gain $6,308.3 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The construction market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,427.0 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the construction market include using autonomous construction vehicles, adopting green construction techniques, using digital technologies to improve construction safety, and using advanced building materials.
Player-adopted strategies in the construction industry include investing in green building projects, and expanding businesses through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, among other strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Construction Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type of Construction
6.3. Segmentation By End User Sector
7. Construction Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Segmentation By Type Of Construction
7.1.1. Buildings Construction
7.1.2. Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction
7.1.3. Specialty Trade Contractors
7.1.4. Land Planning And Development
7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of End-User Sector
7.2.1. Public
7.2.2. Private
8. Construction Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples
9. Construction Market, Value Chain Analysis
10. Construction Market Customer Information
10.1. Lack of Materials And Increased Costs
10.2. Methods of Operation In Construction
10.3. Skills Shortage In The Construction Industry
10.4. Labor Shortage In The Construction Industry
10.5. Acquiring A Skilled Workforce
10.6. Use of Recycled Materials In Construction
10.7. COVID Impact On The Construction Industry
10.8. Home Buyers Views On The Construction Industry
10.9. Labor Shortage In The Construction Industry
10.10. Off-Site Construction
10.11. Lower Importance For Worker Safety
10.12. Builders' Profit Percentage In Homes
10.13. Top Technology Trends And Applications In The Construction Industry
10.14. Contractors Do Not Use Safety Technology
10.15. Lack Of Qualified Craft Workers In The Construction Industry
10.16. Use Of Recycled Materials In Roads And Pavements Construction
10.17. Labor Shortages And Building Materials Prices A Cause Of Concern
10.18. Homebuyers Prefer Energy Efficient Homes
11. Construction Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Use Of Autonomous Construction Vehicles
11.2. Green Construction Projects
11.3. Digital Technologies Are Improving Construction Safety
11.4. Prefabrication Of Construction Projects
11.5. Increase In Productivity Of Marine Contractors
11.6. Buildings Construction Market Trends And Strategies
11.6.1. Rise In Modular Construction
11.6.2. Development Of Passive Homes
11.6.3. Increased Importance Of Considerate Building
11.6.4. Advanced Building Materials To Improve Construction
11.6.5. Construction Robotics
11.6.6. Green Building
11.6.7. Augmented Reality
11.6.8. Rise In 3D Construction Printing
11.7. Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Trends And Strategies
11.7.1. Drone Use In The Construction Industry
11.7.2. Construction Management Software
11.7.3. 3D Printing In Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction
11.7.4. Prefabrication Of Heavy Construction Projects
11.7.5. Building Information Modeling (BIM)
11.8. Specialty Trade Contractors Market Trends And Strategies
11.8.1. Prefabrication Of Construction Projects
11.8.2. Building Information Modeling (BIM)
11.8.3. Increasing Use of Digital Technologies
11.8.4. Green Roofing Solutions
11.9. Land Planning And Development Market Trends And Strategies
11.9.1. Increasing Technology Advancements In Land Development
11.9.2. New Lot Development in Suburban Areas
11.9.3. Community-Oriented Development
11.9.4. Alternative Funding Sources
11.9.5. Regional Connectivity And Infrastructure Development
11.9.6. Increase In Regulations
11.9.7. Drones For Land Development
11.9.8. Partnerships In Land Development
11.9.9. Building Information Modeling (BIM) In Land Development
12. Construction Market, COVID Impact Analysis
12.1. Impact On The Global Construction Industry Supply Chain
12.2. Impact On Global Construction Activity
12.3. Impact On Global Construction Demand
12.4. Impact On Global Construction/Real Estate Prices
12.5. Impact On Global Regulations/Initiatives
12.6. Impact On Global Construction Companies
12.7. Recovery Of Construction Industry From COVID-19 And Future Outlook
13. Global Construction Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026
14. Construction Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Construction Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Construction Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Construction Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
Companies Mentioned
- China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- China Railway Group Ltd.
- JChina Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- China Communications Construction Group Ltd.
- Vinci S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o0p4r
Attachment