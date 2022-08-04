United States Back to School Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Acco Brands, Adidas, Canson, Faber-Castell, Harlequin Int''l, & ITC

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Back to School Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Back to School Market is estimated to be USD 13.14 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.14%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Back to School Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Back to School Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Back to School Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage of Notebooks with Interactive Origami Paper and 3D front Covering among Consumers

Government Initiative towards Primary Education

Restraints

Major Population Reside in Rural Areas

Opportunities

Increase in Innovations in Back-to-School Supplies

Prominence of Online Learning Create Opportunity

Challenges

Toxicity of Certain Stationery Products

Market Segmentations

By Product Type, the market is classified into Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others.

the market is classified into Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others. By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Variety Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

Acco Brands

Adidas AG

Canson

Faber-Castell

Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd

ITC Ltd

Izod

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd

Nike

Pelikan International Corp Berhad

Puma SE

Schwan stabilo group

Skybags

Staedetler

Staedtler.

WH Smith plc

Wildcraft

Zebra Pen Corp

