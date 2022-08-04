Meal Kit Market Growth USD 12048.01 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A meal kit is a subscription service–foodservice business model where a company sends customers pre-portioned and sometimes partially-prepared food ingredients and recipes to prepare homecooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services.



The global Meal Kit market size was valued at USD 4731.98 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period, reaching USD 12048.01 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Regional Cuisine Meal Kit

Health- Conscious Meal Kit

Omnivore Meal Kit

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Household

Office

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Meal Kit Market including: -

Hello Fresh

Chef’d, LLC

Blue Apron

Green Chef Corporation

Terra’s Kitchen

PeachDish

The Purple Carrot

Plated

Sun Basket

Gousto

Gobble, Inc

Ahold

Detailed TOC of Global Meal Kit Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content

1 Meal Kit Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Meal Kit Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Meal Kit Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Meal Kit Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Meal Kit Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Meal Kit Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Meal Kit Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

