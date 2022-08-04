Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2022 Industry Excellence Awards

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today named its 2022 Industry Excellence Award winners. The annual Industry Excellence Awards acknowledge vendors who have achieved leadership position in the company’s 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI), Business Intelligence (BI), and/or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Flagship Market Studies.



The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions. The studies also include an industry section and performance ratings of relevant vendors.

The winners have achieved leadership status in the industry-rating models included in each research report. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“Our research provides a clear, end-user perspective of the current priorities, deployment trends, and future intentions in each of these three key markets,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “The reports contain an unbiased assessment of industry suppliers, with vendors rated solely on the input of end users. We congratulate the 2022 Industry Excellence winners on receiving top marks from their customers.”

The 2022 Industry Excellence Awards go to 28 vendors across six categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Service Leader, Credibility Leader, and Trust Leader.

Overall Leaders

Overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are: Exasol, SingleStore, and Snowflake.

Overall Leaders for Business Intelligence (BI) are: Dimensional Insight, Domo, insightsoftware, Palantir, Pyramid Analytics, Qrvey, RapidMiner, Targit, XLCubed (Fluence), and Zoho.

Overall Leaders for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are: Board, Centage, Jedox, OneStream Software, Prophix, Vena Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Customer Experience, Technology, and Service Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings. Service Leaders are vendors who provide a high value across the sales and service touch points.

Customer Experience Leaders for BI are DataRobot and Toucan.

Customer Experience Leaders for EPM are Planful and Unit4.

Amazon is a Technology Leader for ADI.

Technology Leaders for BI are: Alteryx; Amazon; Snowflake; and Tableau, a Salesforce Company.

TIBCO Software Inc. is a Service Leader for BI.

Credibility and Trust Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Credibility Leaders for BI are Alteryx and TIBCO Software Inc.

Amazon is a Trust Leader for ADI.

Trust Leaders for BI are Amazon; DataRobot; Snowflake; Tableau, a Salesforce Company; and Toucan.

Trust Leaders for EPM are Planful and Unit4.

Best in Class

The Wisdom of Crowds ADI, BI, and EPM Market Studies use 33 measures to rate vendor performance. A “best in class” designation highlights vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure or measures. Vendors who are best in class for one or more measures include:

Best in class for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are: Exasol and Snowflake.

Best in class for Business Intelligence (BI) are: Dimensional Insight, Domo, insightsoftware, Plantir, Pyramid Analytics, Qrvey, RapidMiner, Targit, and TIBCO.

Best in class for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are: Board, Centage, Jedox, OneStream Software, Prophix, Vena, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik).

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

