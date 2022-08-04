Industrial Ethernet Market Growth USD 74487.79 million by 2022-2027 | Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, Emerging Technologies

Pune, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Ethernet (IE) is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, and Modbus TCP. Many Industrial Ethernet protocols use a modified Media Access Control (MAC) layer to provide low latency and determinism.



The global Industrial Ethernet market size was valued at USD 36464.86 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.64% during the forecast period, reaching USD 74487.79 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Hardware

Software

Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Industrial Ethernet Market including -

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

B&R Automation

Moxa Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Beckhoff Automation

Belden Inc

Innovasic, Inc

Detailed TOC of Global Industrial Ethernet Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content

1 Industrial Ethernet Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Industrial Ethernet Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Industrial Ethernet Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Industrial Ethernet Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

