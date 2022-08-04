New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311657/?utm_source=GNW

Presently, with the resumption of operations in major end-user industries, the market recovered significantly in 2021.



Key Highlights

Over the short term, increasing demand for value and quality enriched products, including organic and fair trade and health and wellness goods, indicates a favorable potential demand for packaging materials. EPS are approved for use in conjunction with food products.

On the flip side, the availability of alternative products for EPS is hindering the growth of the market studied.

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Polystyrene is likely to act as an opportunity for the studied market.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry



EPS is one of the most cost-effective protective packaging materials available and is used all over the world to protect goods from transit damage. Because EPS offers an exceptional balance of lightness, rigidity, and shock absorption, it is frequently used to package delicate items like white goods and other fragile products.

Expanded polystyrene is a light cellular plastic made up of tiny hollow spheres. Due to its closed cellular structure, EPS has numerous exceptional qualities that make it useful in a variety of packaging industries, including food packaging, industrial packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, etc.

Industrial packaging frequently utilizes EPS packaging. Due to its shock absorption ability, EPS offers industrial items the perfect material for comprehensive protection and safety from risk during transit and handling. The hard, lightweight foam can be molded into any shape to protect and insulate delicate things during storage and transportation, such as fragile medical equipment, electronic components, electrical consumer goods, toys, and horticultural products.

According to the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), the Indian packaging industry is expected to grow at a rate of 22% during the forecast period. Moreover, the Indian packaging market is expected to reach USD 204.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.7% between 2020 and 2025. Therefore, the EPS foam market is expected to grow in the region.

EPS is the perfect material for packing a variety of fish and food products. According to Statista, the global seafood market reached a value of USD 253 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 336 billion by 2025. As a result, the demand for EPS products used for seafood packaging is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period.

Due to the aforementioned factors, the market for expanded polystyrene in the construction segment is likely to grow substantially during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



China is the largest consumer in the Asia-Pacific region. China has the world’s largest and fastest-growing EPS market. Government proposals to improve public infrastructure, as well as rising cash-intensive non-residential construction is anticipated to increase the consumption of expanded polystyrene during the forecast period.

The construction sector is a key player in China’s continued economic development. The value of construction output accounted for 25.7% of China’s GDP in 2021, up from 11.0% in 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

India is expected to have a digital economy of USD 1 trillion by 2025, and India’s electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector is expected to generate over USD100 billion in economic value by 2025. Several policies, such as Make in India, National Policy of Electronics, Net Zero Imports in Electronics, and Zero Defect Zero Effect, offer a commitment to growth in domestic manufacturing, lowering import dependence, and energizing exports and manufacturing.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Association, the auto industry produced a total of 22,933,230 vehicles, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycles from April 2021 to March 2022, as against 22,655,609 units from April 2020 to March 2021.

As per reports by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), the country produced 7,846,955 units of passenger cars and light vehicles in 2021. However, the industry witnessed a decline of 3%, compared to the production numbers in 2020.

All these factors are expected to increase the market for expanded polystyrene in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The expanded polystyrene market is fragmented, with major players (not in a particular order) including Wuxi Xingda Foam Plastic New Material Limited, Loyal Group, BASF SE, Synthos, and Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311657/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________