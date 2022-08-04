Global Biopharmaceutical Stability Testing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Biopharmaceutical Stability Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 10.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027.



Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the monoclonal antibodies & antibody-drug conjugates segment is expected to be the largest segment in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

As per the end-user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market from 2022 to 2027

Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biolabs, SGS SA, Element Materials Technology, Almac Group, Merck KGaA, Catalent, Inc., Pace Analytical Life Sciences, Boston Analytical, Kemwell Biopharma, Curia Global, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ProtaGene, Alcami Corporation, Inc., Symmetric s.r.o., LGM Pharma, and LabCorp, among others, are key players in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies & Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Others

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Government Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





