Thailand's Leading Trailer Manufacturer Successfully Enters US Market

CHON BURI, Thailand, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panus, Thailand's leading trailer manufacturer, has successfully entered the U.S. market with their first delivery of 150 semi-trailers (container chassis) in March 2022.

Teaming up with North America's leading equipment leasing professionals, Panus Assembly Co. Ltd. has signed an exclusive distribution agreement to supply intermodal equipment to the newly established Panus USA LLC.

Under the new agreement, Panus will supply over 3,000 semi-trailers to the North American Market in 2022, with a further 7,000 trailers in 2023 and 12,000 in 2024.

CEO of Panus Assembly Mr. Panus Watanachai said:

"This is a new and exciting era for Panus, bringing quality Thai-made trailers to the North American market. Putting us in the position to expand our global footprint."

Director of Panus USA Mr. Ayman Awad said:

"We are pleased to announce the creation of a new and long-term venture - Panus USA.

"The container chassis market in the United States is quite significant - more than 800,000 units operating in the service of ocean carriers, railroads, truckers, and leasing companies. Demand exceeds supply, and both additional and replacement equipment are needed.

"Panus USA is managed by a team of highly qualified and experienced individuals who expect and provide nothing less than first-class equipment and service. The innovative design and container chassis workmanship and quality are on a par, often exceeding, the typical USA chassis.

"The container chassis will be built to USA market specifications by Panus Assembly Thailand, and with the advantage of some creative design and pending patents, be shipped to the USA where they will be competitive cost-wise, and often superior quality-wise. Looking forward, we believe Panus USA has a bright and exciting future.

"Panus Assembly Thailand has proved to be a viable partner equipped with know-how, experienced management and engineering, qualified labor force, and a new automated facility fully equipped to meet the aggressive production targets set forth by Panus USA."

Panus has developed and manufactured a new line of trailers for North America to meet the market's growing chassis demand and has patents pending on their unique twist locks system and the innovative loading process that allows Panus to drop ship chassis in any port or inland location in the USA loaded in 40′ HC containers.

Founded over 50 years ago, Panus Assembly Thailand has a long history of manufacturing quality transportation solutions and growing a quality workforce while establishing themselves as Thailand's market leader.

