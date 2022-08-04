iCleanse Deploys Swift UV Units in Connecticut Science Center

AVON, Conn., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCleanse, the leader in UV-C personal device disinfection and a Digital Out of Home (OOH) company, announces a seven-unit deployment of Swift UVs to the Connecticut Science Center located in Hartford. Swift UV is more than a disinfection product, it doubles as a Digital OOH media tool with the ability to sell ads and then deploy them across a fleet of units all through the secure iCleanse Cloud.

The units provide much-needed free phone disinfection to the Science Center's customers while providing a display for timely messages or advertisements. "The deployment of Swift UV at the Connecticut Science Center not only offers their customers free phone disinfection, but it also allows them to earn additional revenue by selling ads related to their business," says Chris Allen, CEO of iCleanse. The Swift UV can earn revenue with every impression and disinfection cycle. In the first two weeks of adoption, the disinfection numbers totaled more than 3,500 across all seven units.

"iCleanse has been well received by Connecticut Science Center visitors. The phone sanitizing stations are a popular amenity and a great complement to our 'Safety at Play' initiative, which includes our state-of-the-art air filtration system, robust cleaning & sanitizing practices, as well as touchless amenities," said Tracy Shirer, VP Marketing and Communications. "We appreciate the partnership and the ability to deliver information and promotional messages to guests in this unique way."

About iCleanse

iCleanse (formerly ReadyDock) specializes in chemical-free UV-C disinfection for mobile devices and is a Digital Out of Home media company. Trusted by over 100 hospitals and retail locations nationwide, iCleanse is a trusted manufacturer and the original, patented solution for fast, reliable, and touchless disinfection.

About the Connecticut Science Center

The LEED-Gold certified Connecticut Science Center, located in downtown Hartford, sparks creative imagination and an appreciation for science by immersing visitors in fun and educational hands-on, minds-on interactive experiences while maintaining an environmentally conscious presence. Serving more than 4 million people since opening in 2009, the Science Center features more than 165 exhibits in 10 galleries, covering a range of topics, including space and earth sciences, physical sciences, biology, the Connecticut River watershed, alternative energy sources, Connecticut inventors and innovations, a children's gallery, and much more. Other features include the state's only year-round butterfly habitat, five educational labs, a 200-seat 3D digital theater, a function room, a gift store, and ongoing events for all ages. The Science Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing science education throughout the state of Connecticut and New England, providing learning opportunities for students and adults of all ages, and engaging the community in scientific exploration. The Connecticut Science Center is the home to the Joyce D. and Andrew J. Mandell Academy for Teachers, offering powerful professional development for educators. More information: CTScienceCenter.org or (860) SCIENCE.

