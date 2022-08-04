Health HR, a Futuris Brand, Discusses Corporate Growth

FAIRFAX, VA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides its shareholders with an update from Health HR’s Gary Tucker.

Over the course of the past few months, Health HR has gone through a number of changes as we continue to grow the business and brand in South Florida. In addition to moving into new offices in late April, the transition and integration of Affordable Rehab into the Health HR platform is complete thus allowing the company to share resources in a more efficient environment.

The recent implementation of a new internal tracking system has helped the company to better track patients, clinicians, and credentials. Having the new system in place has created a platform that will allow for continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions in the future.

The company recently initiated a few projects that will help us to continue our growth in the South Florida market. One of these projects includes the utilization of our sister company, Talent Beacon. The project will allow us to leverage Talent Beacon's marketing capabilities to assist in the growth of our therapy pool and client base. Our expectation is that we will start to see the results of this effort as we move into the latter part of the 3rd quarter 2022. In addition, the roll out of the updated company website has brought more attention to Health HR and what we do with existing and future clients and employees. We encourage shareholders to visit www.healthhronline.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

