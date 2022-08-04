ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBA Champion Dwight Howard launches Jayde Life Investment Group, a life insurance firm located in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Georgia. The company is a boutique agency that specializes in legacy planning and asset protection for professional athletes and their families, high wage earners, celebrities, and small business owners.

"Jayde Life has positioned itself as the go-to agency for financial education and tax-free investment strategies," states Kim M. Braud, Jayde Life Managing Partner. "Our approach to the market is a bit different. As a young recruit straight out of high school and one of the highest earning players in the NBA celebrating his 18th year, Dwight's vision is clear. He wants to educate players and provide strategies to grow and maintain their wealth. We are not here to write policies and disappear into the sunset. We want to provide sound financial education and mentorship to professional athletes and their families to lower to rate of bankrupt players exiting the league."

Jayde Life offers Whole and Permanent Life, Term Life, Fixed Annuities, Fixed Index Annuities, Long Term Care, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability coverage, Trust and Estate Planning and Premium Financing. Their carriers include John Hancock, Allianz, AIG, Nationwide, North American Company, Symetra and other top A+ high net worth carriers.

The firm has also partnered with professional women's sports to spearhead a national campaign to insure women across America. "Dwight has always been an advocate for women in sports, so partnering with athletes to reach the local community is a win for everyone," states Braud. As the President of Howard's non-profit organization, Grand Champions Foundation, Braud has found a way to close the financial literacy gap in the local community, utilizing professional athletes that normal everyday people can connect to. "Life insurance is a very difficult conversation to have, so we must use creative ways to get the message into the community," she states. "Dwight cares and he wants to celebrate life. He wants athletes, their families, and the community to have the tools they need to make sound financial decisions."

ABOUT JAYDE LIFE INVESTMENT GROUP

Jayde Life Investment Group is a life insurance firm founded by NBA Champion Dwight Howard. Jayde Life provides asset protection, income planning, legacy transfer insurance and financial literacy training in all 50 states. These diverse offerings help athletes, small business owners and others protect their assets. Jayde Life Investment Group is a privately owned company.

