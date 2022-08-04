Poshmark Offers Best-in-Class Back to School Styles at Secondhand Prices

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This back to school season, Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, is the ultimate destination for parents, students and educators seeking the best assortment of trend-right apparel, shoes and accessories to start the new school year in style without having to break the bank.



“Back to school represents a fresh start and an opportunity for families, students, and educators to prepare for the school year ahead. Now more than ever, consumers are weighing the balance of stylish back to school looks that make them feel confident with a desire to make their budgets stretch further to get the best value for their money,” said Manish Chandra, Founder and CEO of Poshmark, Inc. “Poshmark sellers are heeding the call, stocking their closets with millions of must-have back-to-school items that are priced for today’s shoppers. Poshmark will continue to be a key destination for the price-conscious yet trend-driven customer, in search of the popular brands and digital conveniences that make it simple and economical to stock up this back to school season.”

THE HALLWAY IS YOUR RUNWAY:

Head back to the classroom in head-turning style. Based on a culmination of current Poshmark data, our trend forecasting expertise, and larger macro insights these are just a few of the top trends you’re sure to see all over campus this back to school season.

Y2K Style: Everything old is new again. Top fashion trends from the turn of the century return and are just as bold as you remember. Maybe you’re heading to campus in a comfy Juicy Couture tracksuit, or opting for the low rise bottoms slowly pushing high-waisted pants out of the spotlight. For the ultimate 00’s look, pair your baggy jeans or cargos with Adidas Samba sneakers, THE latest must have shoes, and finish off the look with a trucker hat.





Everything old is new again. Top fashion trends from the turn of the century return and are just as bold as you remember. Maybe you’re heading to campus in a comfy Juicy Couture tracksuit, or opting for the low rise bottoms slowly pushing high-waisted pants out of the spotlight. For the ultimate 00’s look, pair your baggy jeans or cargos with Adidas Samba sneakers, THE latest must have shoes, and finish off the look with a trucker hat. Back to Black: The goth trend has been around almost all summer and we see zero indications of it slowing down. Subtle nods to goth style will continue to influence those heading back to school. An easy way to attain this look is to rock anything crushed velvet or leather! Mix your soft and hard pieces such as corsets over classic band tees, silver chain necklaces, mesh turtlenecks, or sheer blouses layered over camisoles, add a pair of iconic vintage Levi’s and finish off with your heaviest Dr. Martens to get that perfect balance.





The goth trend has been around almost all summer and we see zero indications of it slowing down. Subtle nods to goth style will continue to influence those heading back to school. An easy way to attain this look is to rock anything crushed velvet or leather! Mix your soft and hard pieces such as corsets over classic band tees, silver chain necklaces, mesh turtlenecks, or sheer blouses layered over camisoles, add a pair of iconic vintage Levi’s and finish off with your heaviest Dr. Martens to get that perfect balance. Classroom to the Country Club: No longer seen as a symbol of status, the prep school-inspired aesthetic can be achieved by students everywhere for a fraction of the once hefty price tag. Essential pieces to pull off this look include plaid skirts, poplin button downs, tweed jackets, polo shirts, cardigans, pearls, and ballet flats or mary janes. This crisp and chic back to school trend includes polished classic pieces that will have you wondering if you should add tennis as an extracurricular activity.





No longer seen as a symbol of status, the prep school-inspired aesthetic can be achieved by students everywhere for a fraction of the once hefty price tag. Essential pieces to pull off this look include plaid skirts, poplin button downs, tweed jackets, polo shirts, cardigans, pearls, and ballet flats or mary janes. This crisp and chic back to school trend includes polished classic pieces that will have you wondering if you should add tennis as an extracurricular activity. Always Active: For students feeling sporty, Poshmark has a wide assortment of pieces certain to make the athletic look achievable. From vintage letterman jackets to Jordan 1’s to Nike dunks, Poshmark is a one-stop-shop for your inner athlete. If you’d rather be active outdoors than in the gym, North Face backpacks continue to be a popular must-have item. A surprisingly sporty vibe that’s less traditional, but still a solution for those clinging to an elastic waistband, Parachute Pants definitely exude a certified feeling of cool you just can’t get from a sweatpant.





EXTRA CASH FOR EXTRA CREDIT:

For those looking to start earning some extra cash this back-to-school season, Poshmark has a suite of tools designed to make it easier than ever for anyone to graduate from shopper to seller.

Reposh: The quickest and easiest way to go from a buyer to a seller with just one click. When you’re done with an item and ready to share it with someone else, go back to the “My Purchases” section of the platform, find the item you want to sell and tap Reposh. This will copy over all the original details and list the item on your behalf. Easy as A-B-C!





The quickest and easiest way to go from a buyer to a seller with just one click. When you’re done with an item and ready to share it with someone else, go back to the “My Purchases” section of the platform, find the item you want to sell and tap Reposh. This will copy over all the original details and list the item on your behalf. Easy as A-B-C! Closet QR Codes : Closet QR codes provide a more convenient way for shoppers and sellers to quickly and easily scan, share, view and engage with Poshmark seller closets with a quick scan of your phone. Goodbye to the days of spelling out lengthy closet names or taking a screenshot so you can go back and follow later. With the return of in-person events, Closet QR Codes make it simple for sellers to market their closet to buyers and increase their number of followers. Sellers can access their Closet QR Code via the account tab in the Poshmark app. Simply hold that code near a smartphone camera to be taken directly to the specific closet.





: Closet QR codes provide a more convenient way for shoppers and sellers to quickly and easily scan, share, view and engage with Poshmark seller closets with a quick scan of your phone. Goodbye to the days of spelling out lengthy closet names or taking a screenshot so you can go back and follow later. With the return of in-person events, Closet QR Codes make it simple for sellers to market their closet to buyers and increase their number of followers. Sellers can access their Closet QR Code via the account tab in the Poshmark app. Simply hold that code near a smartphone camera to be taken directly to the specific closet. Bulk Select: In the middle of a major closet cleanout? Save time and use the newly released, highly anticipated, “select all” feature when sharing those fabulous finds! Poshmark sellers now have a simple way to select all their listings and share with their followers, a customer list, or to a Posh Party in just a few steps. This helps you reach more potential customers by keeping your listings at the top of search results, brand pages, and home feeds. The ultimate lesson in working smarter not harder.





In the middle of a major closet cleanout? Save time and use the newly released, highly anticipated, “select all” feature when sharing those fabulous finds! Poshmark sellers now have a simple way to select all their listings and share with their followers, a customer list, or to a Posh Party in just a few steps. This helps you reach more potential customers by keeping your listings at the top of search results, brand pages, and home feeds. The ultimate lesson in working smarter not harder. Last Offer Acceptance: Never regret declining an offer. With the new last offer acceptance feature, sellers can now “go back in time” and accept the buyer's last offer, even if it was rejected initially.





CREATOR INSPIRED FIRST IMPRESSIONS:

“Ready. Set. Back To School.” is the latest tagline behind Poshmark’s social-focused marketing campaign designed to celebrate the anticipation of getting ready for the fun activities and exciting events that come along with going back to school. The brand is connecting with millions of BTS shoppers via content partnerships with five TikTok creators. The social media influencers will be creating exclusive, short form video content featuring amazing and affordable back to school finds and dorm room essentials to both buy and list with Poshmark, along with listing tips for students seeking to side hustle as they clean out their own closets. To view the latest, visit Poshmark’s TikTok page.

When back to school shopping on Poshmark, you’re sure to find top trends, must-have brands, affordable pricing, and an easy and fun experience, reinforcing Poshmark’s continued commitment to making buying and selling simple, social, fun and sustainable for everyone. To learn more about the latest trends, platform updates and brand innovations download the latest version of the POSHMARK APP .

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand styles for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

SOURCE: Poshmark, Inc.

Media Relations Contact:

pr@poshmark.com