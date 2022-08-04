Webscale Appoints Lou Cofini as Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the fastest, most secure cloud platform for modern commerce, has announced the appointment of Lou Cofini as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Lou will drive the go-to-market and growth initiatives across the company globally. This strategic hire comes as the company continues to accelerate its growth and its position across the market helping merchants, software developers, digital agencies, and technology partners get the most out of their cloud based ecommerce storefronts by providing a Cloud Operations Management platform for deploying "well architected" modern commerce applications.



Lou brings over 30 years of high tech leadership experience in sales and business development to Webscale that includes three successful IPOs, attaining market leadership as well as mergers and acquisitions. He will lead Webscale’s direct and partner sales, business development, strategic alliances, and sales operations functions, and leverage his proven experience to grow revenue, open new markets, and forge new strategic alliances.

Commenting on the appointment, Webscale CEO, Gary Schofield, said, “Lou’s passion for developing people, opening up new markets, and driving results makes him a great fit for Webscale. With a remit to accelerate Webscale’s market share, expand our partner ecosystem, and bring to market new and exciting products that power the modern commerce experience, I look forward to working alongside Lou to take Webscale to the next level.”

Prior to Webscale, Lou was VP of Sales and Business Development at Worldpay from FIS, selling integrated payments solutions to software and ecommerce companies. Starting his career at Sun Microsystems, followed by Oracle, Lou has held sales leadership roles at CSG Systems (successful IPO), Portal Software (successful IPO, then acquired by Oracle), White Amber, Inc. (sold to Taleo, IPO and then acquired by Oracle), and Poynt (acquired by GoDaddy).

“Deploying and managing secure, scalable, high performing cloud infrastructure, especially in the demanding world of ecommerce, is a challenge every developer and merchant organization is grappling with today,” said Lou Cofini, CRO of Webscale. “Webscale’s powerful suite of SaaS solutions makes it easier than ever for online businesses to be successful in the cloud, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to accelerate the company's growth in this exciting, fast-moving segment.”

About Webscale



Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

