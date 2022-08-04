The YMCA Peace Medals will be returning on October 18th for their 35th year!

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 35 years, the YMCA Peace Medals have been celebrating citizens and businesses who contribute to building stronger and more supportive communities. All proceeds will go to the YMCA's youth programs.

This year, we are very happy to welcome Mr. Jean-Guy Desjardins as the honorary laureate of the 2022 Medal. His unconventional business background has made keenly aware of the challenges that young people face today. He is the perfect choice to receive the 35th annual YMCA Peace Medal in a ceremony to be held at Maison Principale on October 18th.

The past two years have been particularly hard on young people. They lost several months of school and their social networks practically disintegrated. The YMCA is working with them – one youth at a time to rebuild it all through school success programs and Youth Zones, and most importantly with caring and nurturing youth workers and volunteers to support, nurture and motivate them.

Thanks to last year's donations, we were able to help thousands of young people from all walks of life. Check out all the event highlights at https://athome.ymcaquebec.org/peace-medals/

“It is truly an honor to be a YMCA Peace Medal Honorary Laureate and to support the YMCA in its important mission. The programs implemented by the Y have a real impact on engaging youth from all walks of life, and enabling them to thrive in all aspects of their lives. By prioritizing their success, in whatever form it may take, we will succeed in building thriving and resilient communities. I'm happy to be able to contribute in my own way.”



Jean-Guy Desjardins, C.M., L.Sc. Com, CFA

Executive Chairman of the Board and Founder of Fiera Capital

HONORARY RECIPIENT OF THE YMCA 2022 PEACE MEDAL

About the YMCA Peace Medals

For 35 years, this annual event has celebrated citizens and businesses that contribute to building stronger and more united communities. It also raises funds to help young people succeed in school and in life. Since its inception, over $2.7 million has been raised to help young people.

About The YMCAs of Québec and the Foundation

The YMCAs of Québec is a unique charitable organization that has existed for more than 170 years; its mission has always been to inspire and engage each and every person to achieve their full potential and contribute to their community. As the first YMCA in North America, the YMCAs of Québec has been active since 1851 and its impact extends to every corner of the province.

Thanks to the generosity of its volunteers and donors, the Foundation of the YMCAs of Québec has supported the YMCA's mission since 1984, ensuring its continuity by raising awareness of the impact of its outreach activities, as well as by raising funds to support them.

