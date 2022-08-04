The Global Excavation Safety Conference (Global ESC) Comes to Tampa, FL, in February 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure Resources LLC, a Minnesota-based company, announces Tampa, Florida, as the host of Global Excavation Safety Conference 2023.

In November 2021, the largest infrastructure bill in American history totaling $1.2 trillion was passed. This bill includes upgrades to roads, bridges, and public transportation, as well as a sizeable portion being allocated to our nation's utility infrastructure. According to the Washington Post, $240 billion of the bill will be allocated to utilities. This increased funding will increase excavation project volume, which will inevitably increase the likelihood of utility damages. According to the 2020 Damage Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) Report, there were 374,658 damages to buried utilities in the U.S., resulting in an estimated societal cost of approximately $30 billion.

The Global Excavation Safety Conference is set to bring an estimated 900+ excavation safety industry professionals to Tampa, Florida, to tackle this issue. Global ESC has been the largest event in the excavation safety industry for the past 18 years and offers 80+ hours of educational content. With conference sessions, numerous networking events, and 80+ exhibitors, it is the place to be if you are committed to the mission of reducing damages and saving lives. After nearly two decades of listening to attendee feedback, fostering exhibitor relationships, and carefully cultivating a diverse educational program, 2023 promises to be the most robust event we have ever offered. From locator-specific workshops to panel-driven industry summits, Global ESC has value for everyone. Industry Summits include:

Electric Safety Summit

Excavator Perspective Summit

Fiber Optic Asset Protection Summit

Global Locate Summit

Notification Center Summit

Pipeline Safety & Awareness Summit

Water & Sewer Infrastructure Protection Summit

In honor of National 811 Day, the call-before-you-dig phone number in the United States, the conference is being offered at $811 through August 11, a 40% discount from the onsite price. For more details about Global ESC and to lock in the $811 rate, visit GlobalExcavationSafetyConference.com before August 12.

For more information, contact Whitney Price at whitney@ir-savinglives.com.

