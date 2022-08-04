NABA Recognizes CLA CEO Leary With DEI Leadership Award

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced Jen Leary, CEO, was named Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Leader of the Year by NABA Inc., a nonprofit member-based association for accounting, finance, and business professionals.

Each year, NABA recognizes stellar achievers who have gone beyond the call of duty to reach distinct success in their careers and within NABA, the profession, or their community.

“NABA is thrilled to recognize Jen as she and the CLA team deepen their commitment to fostering meaningful change in the industry,” said NABA President and CEO Guylaine Saint Juste. “Our relationship with CLA is built on collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to work together to pave a path to a more just world.”

The NABA award was presented to Leary at the NABA RECHARGE convention held in Hollywood, Florida June 21 – 24.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Leary. “At CLA, we believe in continuous learning and taking action to drive change. Our collaboration with NABA is critical to helping us have a strong, diverse CLA family and industry well into the future.”

CLA sponsored the NABA RECHARGE convention at the ”Founder” level and hosted two sessions. During the NABA convention, the CLA Foundation presented a $1 million five-year commitment grant to NABA to help seed the nonprofit’s new Pathway to College program, support human capital needs, and create scholarships.

CLA and NABA commemorated their relationship in September 2021 with a first of its kind corporate sponsorship to help fuel the organization’s mission to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the profession. Through this work with NABA, CLA continues to increase workforce diversity and expand its pool of talent and improve the representation of Black individuals within the firm and the accounting profession.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About NABA

NABA, Inc. is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 Black professionals in these fields, NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting as We Climb. To learn more about NABA and its programs visit: http://www.nabainc.org.

