MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, actress and entrepreneur, Lisa Rinna, announces the launch of Rinna Wines. Created in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, the release includes a Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Brut Rosé produced in the heart of Provence. Embodying her bold and fabulous spirit, Rinna Wines are refined and reflect her unfiltered approach to fun.

Her journey to creating Rinna Wines began in 2019 while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in France. A visit to a winery served as inspiration and is where she discovered her passion for quality French wines. Ever the entrepreneur, whose recent endeavors include Rinna Beauty, the vision to build her own wine brand began developing.

“There is something about sparkling wines that are so chic and inspire joy and fun,” said Lisa Rinna. “We created Rinna Wines to bring something new and exciting to the table – an approachable yet affordable way to enjoy French bubbles.”

To produce wines as effervescent as Rinna herself, she formed a partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. From blend to bottle, her involvement in all aspects of the process imparted her elegant and bold personality into the wines. Bright, refreshing, and exceptionally easy to drink, Rinna Wines bring bubbles into your everyday life to make it fabulous.

“We are proud to bring Rinna Wines to consumers this fall,” said Kathy Reilly, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Prestige Beverage Group. “Lisa Rinna is an entertainment icon, and it has been a privilege to partner with her and bring these wines to life.”

Rinna Wines Sparkling Brut ($25) and Sparkling Brut Rosé ($25) are dry in style. The Sparkling Brut offers aromas of citrus and pear leading to flavors of green apple and hints of Brioche, and the Sparkling Brut Rosé combines aromas and flavors of fresh strawberry and raspberry with layers of orange citrus and a hint of spice. Both wines are available in select markets this October and will be available nationwide in early 2023. To learn more, follow Rinna Wines on Instagram at @RinnaWines.

About Lisa Rinna

Few can boast such an enduring and prolific career as Lisa Rinna. She is known for her role on NBC’s daytime hit Days of Our Lives, her part on Fox’s Melrose Place, and stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing its 12th season. An accomplished television host and New York Times best-selling author, Rinna has added entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments, launching Rinna Beauty in 2020 and her wine label, Rinna Wines, in 2022.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

