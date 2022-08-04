AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2022

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2022 – EUR 56.5 million (the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 31.6 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2022 – EUR 8.7 million (the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 11.6 million);

• Net profit for the 1st half of 2022– EUR 7.5 million (the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 12.5 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2022 amounted to EUR 15.5 million, a decrease of 12.6% in comparison with the 1st half of 2021 (EUR 17.8 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 June 2022;

2. AB Amber Grid consolidated Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022;

3. Confirmation of responsible persons;

4. Press release.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Milda Januškevičienė

Communications project manager

ph. +370 659 53 661

e-mail: m.januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments