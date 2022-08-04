Schenk Wines, the Prestigious 128-Year-Old 44-Estate Strong Winery, Releases 10 Signature Wine Labels for Online Sales Through Primo's Liquors in August

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schenk Wines, the fourth-largest family-owned wine group in Europe, will launch its new direct-to-consumer retail site this August, offering consumers the ability to purchase their favorites directly at https://schenkwinesusa.com/. Capitalizing on its large selection of wines, Schenk was able to hand-curate 10 specific wines out of its 50+ inventory of traditional wines and non-alcoholic options. Choose from sophisticated Cabernets to light and refreshing Pinot Grigios.

The options don't stop at the traditional wine selections. Schenk is also offering mimosas in a bottle and a ready-to-drink mojito with one of the sexiest names around, "Amor De Mar," which tastes just as great as it sounds. To see its full lineup of products available, please visit https://schenkwinesusa.com/.

Primo's boasts some of the quickest shipping times and highest customer service rates in the industry. The process is super simple: put some favorite varietals in the cart, check out with a few clicks and they arrive on the doorstep in 48 hours. For more information about Primo's, click here.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we bring our premium wines to the online retail sector for all our customers. We are truly happy that we can get our wines into the hands that treasure them the most," said Ruben Basantes, Marketing Director Schenk Wines USA.

Schenk Wines USA is part of the Schenk Family Estates, founded in Switzerland in 1893 and one of Europe's leading family-owned wine companies. With wineries and estates in Italy, Spain, France and Switzerland, along with distribution companies in Germany, Benelux, the UK and the USA, the Schenk Family Estates are involved in every aspect of the wine business from the vineyard to the final consumer.

The Schenk Family Estates are the fourth-largest family-owned wine group in Europe and are rapidly becoming a major player worldwide. This relationship provides great stability and a genuinely international outlook on the wine market.

For additional information on Schenk's partnership with Primo's, please contact Tom Claxton at 312-391-1446 or tclaxton@influxconsultants.com.

