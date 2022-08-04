JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 August 2022, record date as of the 12 August 2022 & payment date is the 08 September 2022:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.087500
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.198100
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.315100
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.087100
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.054800
JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.177500
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

