AS Ekspress Grupp acquires the business operations of the RMP.ee portal in Estonia

English Estonian

The Competition Authority has given permission for the merger of Geenius Meedia OÜ and OÜ RMP Eesti. On June 16, 2022, AS Ekspress Grupp’s 100% subsidiary Geenius Meedia OÜ and OÜ RMP Eesti signed an agreement to aquire the business activities of the RMP.ee portal in Estonia.

The accounting and tax information portal RMP.ee has been operating for almost 18 years. The portal has more than 50,000 registered users and more than 25,000 newsletter subscribers. The portal collects an average of 80,000 unique users per month.

The merger of RMP to Geenius products increases the amount of information offered to the business user and is an important addition to the content of Ärigeenius and DigiPRO. Organizing of trainings and conferences forms an important part of RMP's activities. Together with the RMP team, Geenius Meedia plans to expand the training activities to the other topics.

The acquisition of operations of RMP.ee portal is an organic step in our strategy.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in the 3rd quarter 2022.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

Geenius Meedia is a fast-growing company that builds precisely targeted media whose content is fact-based, understandable and valuable. Geenius is a noise-free and independent platform for talented authors, valued experts and ideas that make life better through science and technology. From December 2021, the owner of the company is AS Ekspress Grupp, the largest media group in the Baltic States, listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspaper, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.