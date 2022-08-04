Texas Capital Bank Appoints Bryan Kucholtz as Head of Private Wealth

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced that Bryan Kucholtz has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice President, Head of Private Wealth, effective immediately.



Mr. Kucholtz brings more than 30 years of experience in banking, finance, and executive leadership, including more than 20 years serving in various wealth management roles. Prior to joining Texas Capital Bank, he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Regional Sales Manager, North Texas, at PNC Investments.

“We are pleased to name Bryan to this well-deserved new role,” said Texas Capital Bank’s Chief Administrative Officer John Cummings. “Since joining the company in June, he has quickly demonstrated a clear track record of success. His close ties to the Texas banking landscape and deep financial expertise have already contributed to the enhanced client experience and ongoing success of our Private Wealth business. Our talented executives are a driving factor behind the company’s evolution into the flagship financial services firm in Texas, and I know Bryan will continue to be a tremendous member of the team.”

In his new role, Mr. Kucholtz will be responsible for managing all aspects of Texas Capital Bank’s Private Wealth business across the firm’s footprint, including Estate and Wealth Planning Strategies, Investment Management, Trust and Estate Administration, Concierge Private Banking, Insurance and Brokerage Services, as well as Online and Mobile Banking. Mr. Kucholtz will report to Mr. Cummings and work with the Private Wealth team to ensure that the company continues to deliver personalized portfolio monitoring, management, and investment solutions to clients nationwide.

Mr. Kucholtz said, “I am honored and excited to assume the role of Head of Private Wealth at Texas Capital Bank as the company continues its strategic progress. I look forward to helping advance our goals of creating straightforward financial planning solutions across all aspects of our banking services.”

About Bryan Kucholtz

Mr. Kucholtz joined Texas Capital Bank in June 2022, bringing more than 30 years of banking and finance experience, specifically in leading and growing all aspects of retail/institutional banking and wealth management across several states. Previously, he served as EVP, Regional Sales Manager - North Texas for PNC Investments., where he was responsible for supervision of PNC’s Brokerage and Wealth divisions in the North Texas region. Prior to that, he held successive wealth management positions at BBVA, Comerica, and JP Morgan Chase. While at BBVA Investment Services, he supervised the wealth management distribution channel across the company’s footprint.

Mr. Kucholtz earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Dallas, and his MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas. He has earned several designations and is a Certified Wealth Strategist and Accredited Investment Fiduciary.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a8501d0-0f94-4ab5-8c5e-64b4a98ae21c