Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

The MLCC (Multilayer ceramic capacitors) possess unique characteristics like flexibility in size or shape, low cost, and the ability to withstand high voltages and are considered to be the most reliable. However, the most crucial characteristic that resulted in their widespread adoption was their ability to pack multiple components into a single package. Each MLCC has hundreds of layers, and each layer acts as a separate component. This eliminated the use of additional components in the circuitry.



By 2030, the share of MLCC going into base stations is estimated to double, and the prominent demand for the same in the telecommunications sector is expected to be boosted by the deployment of 5G in developing and emerging countries. This further increases the utilization of 6GHz and mmWave frequency bands and functionality, such as beamforming, driving the MLCC market studied.

The demand for automotive brands is also on the rise. Some of the MLCC in size formats such as 0805, 0603, and 1206 are conventionally growing due to greater subscriptions to combustion cars.

Similarly, there has been a shift in preference in electronics, from consumer electronics to computing. The emergence of IoT, AI, cloud, and digitalization has led the manufacturers to focus on this segment. These new technologies have a high-profit margin compared to consumer goods, and the units required are also less, making it viable for manufacturers to manage their production lines.

One of the main challenges the semiconductor industry is facing is the uncertainty in regulations and associated tariffs due to the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. Both governments have imposed additional tariffs on the goods imported from either country. All the major players like Kyocera, Samsung Electromechanical, and Murata have their plants in these countries to be closer to their customers.

The supply was affected in the initial 2-3 months in 2020 when COVID-19 struck in China (the majority of players operate their factories in the region). Likewise, as other countries started to initiate a lockdown, the Philippines announced on March 12th, 2020, that the capital Manila would be on lockdown for 30 days. All sea, land, and air transportation to and from Manila were suspended, impacting the supply of MLCC.



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) are the passive component that is used in automotive power, safety, comfort, and entertainment systems. According to Samsung, a car can contain up to 10,000 MLCCs, and a premium car can contain 30,000 MLCCs owing to its essential role in information transmission and IC protection. With an increasing number of car models becoming equipped with sophisticated arrangements, the number of MLCCs used in these vehicles is expected to increase as well.

MLCCs in the automobile are supposed to operate in harsher environments owing to which the temperature range for MLCCs used in the industry can go up to 150 degrees and even above as vehicles are being incorporated with more and more electronic components and with the advent of connected electronics, and autonomous vehicles, the amount of data processed increases up to 100 times in Level 3 autonomous driving compared to Level 1, and the voltage for the battery increases in EVs to up to 600V to 1000V.

Vendors in the market are expected to focus on offering reliable products under their product offerings as the life span of the MLCCs used in the industry tends to be over 15 years, even operating in high-temperature environments.

For instance, in April 2022, Samsung Electro-Mechanics developed high-temperature MLCCs for applications in automotive powertrains in a move to target the automotive market. The company has developed 13 types of automotive MLCCs with guaranteed use in a 150? environment. It also plans to supply its MLCC products to global auto parts manufacturers.

In the industry, modern EVs, HEVs, and PHEVs are further accelerating the demand for MLCCs as a higher number of electronics incorporated in these vehicles is augmenting the demand. Computers now control many automotive functions to the point that traditional mechanical and pneumatic systems are almost obsolete. Proper functioning of all car electronics depends on eliminating or minimizing the effects of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) phenomenon, which can be harmful to the circuit components.



China is one of the leading manufacturers of multi-layer ceramic capacitors, with a strong presence of local companies. Moreover, Chinese MLCC manufacturers have been rapidly increasing for the past few years while focusing on the supply of consumer electronic products.

In terms of end-users, China has been the world’s largest automotive market for years and is becoming a powerhouse for automotive technology. The country may substantially impact the automotive industry in the future since it is open to technological progress. Furthermore, with the arrival of Industry 4.0, China is expected to see massive growth in the automation and industry sector, owing to schemes like "Made in China 2025".

The automotive industry of India provides a huge potential for MLCC vendors to grow in the country. The automobile industry in India has a considerable market, contributing more than 7% of the country’s GDP. According to IBEF, in FY21, India’s annual production of automobiles was 22.65 million vehicles, and 13 million vehicles were produced between April-October 2021.

Apart from the automotive industry, the consumer electronics as well as the telecommunication industry in India are also witnessing significant growth and are expected to create a favorable market scenario for the growth of the MLCC market in the country.

The increasing demand for MLCCs is encouraging the MLCC manufacturers to expand their production facilities in Japan further. For instance, in May 2022, TDK Corporation unveiled its plans to construct a new production building on the premises of the Kitakami Factory of TDK Electronics Factories Corporation, to enhance the production of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs). It is planned to start the construction of the new building at the end of this fiscal year 2023 and complete it in June 2024.



The Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market is moderately competitive and consists of some influential players. These players with a noticeable share in the market are concentrating on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. They are leveraging strategic collaborative actions to improve their market percentage and enhance their profitability.



December 2021 - Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd has manufactured the GCM31CC71C226ME36 multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) for automotive powertrain/safety applications, with the highest capacitance of 22 F for MLCCs in the 1206-inch (3.2 1.6 mm) size and a 16V voltage rating.

September 2021 - Yageo Corporation extended its automotive-grade MLCC product range to reach 1,000 volts rated voltage to enhance the quality and reliability of automotive applications. The new ranges cover both class I NPO and class II X7R, starting from the case size (inch) 1206 with capacitances up to 220 pF for NPO and 1 nF for X7R.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067792/?utm_source=GNW



