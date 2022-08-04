The Global Polyamide Market is expected to grow by $ 6.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamide Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090658/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyamide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the superior properties and versatile nature of PAs, PA replacing metal in key applications, and the growing need for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles.

The polyamide market analysis includes end-user, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The polyamide market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive sector

• Electrical and electronics sector

• Packaging sector

• others



By Type

• PA 6

• PA 6 and 6

• bio-based PA

• specialty PA



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the wide usage of PAs in the additive manufacturing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the polyamide market growth during the next few years. Also, novel developments in the global pa market and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyamide market covers the following areas:

• Polyamide market sizing

• Polyamide market forecast

• Polyamide market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyamide market vendors that include AdvanSix Inc., Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Invista, Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Lealea Group, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Ube Industries Ltd. Also, the polyamide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

