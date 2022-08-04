Konica Minolta Launches Managed EDR Services

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its new Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) service, designed to protect supported endpoints against modern attacks and exploitation. The cloud-based service helps to secure endpoints on organizations’ IT networks by detecting unusual or potentially malicious activity and responding to neutralize any possible threats before they can cause compromise. This is accomplished through the implementation, management and monitoring of next-generation endpoint protection powered by SentinelOne, enhancing Konica Minolta’s already strong security portfolio even further.

Cybercrime and ransomware attacks continue to rise, making IT security a top concern for businesses of all sizes. Remote work has demonstrated just how critical endpoints are to an organization's overall security posture. More and more employees are working off-site, increasing the risk footprint of businesses and causing many of the on-premises focused solutions to fall short. Modern cybersecurity threats are rendering traditional endpoint antivirus solutions ineffective, easily circumventing them by concealing themselves from detection.

MEDR is the most effective action a company can take against these threats, consistently monitoring and protecting organizations from known and unknown risks. Konica Minolta’s MEDR service will protect the endpoints regardless of where a company’s workforce is, or even if it’s connected to a network. Unlike other EDR solutions in the market that require connectivity to their cloud to process threat telemetry, the protection offered by Konica Minolta is not reliant on internet connectivity, making it highly effective even against offline attacks.

“Many businesses believe they are protected because they have implemented an EDR solution, but without a fully managed service that protects, detects and responds to threats, they are leaving themselves vulnerable to attacks,” said Gene Abramov, Vice President, Security Services, Konica Minolta. “Leveraging our extensive experience with both offensive and defensive cybersecurity, we invested in our MEDR service and partnered with a leading provider, giving us a competitive edge and helping to ensure we are providing our customers with the most effective protection against modern threats.”

Konica Minolta’s MEDR solution offers total visibility into activity on endpoints as well as proactive “threat hunting.” The 24/7 service identifies, reviews and responds to security incidents, providing complete end-to-end protection and visibility across endpoints – wherever they are located – so administrators can keep their cyber-borders secured at all times. Backed by its comprehensive team of global security experts, the service leverages the company’s highly skilled security resources within its Managed IT organization who have a keen understanding of the ever-evolving cybersecurity industry. This expertise, combined with a best-in-class partner in SentinelOne, allows Konica Minolta to offer a solution unmatched in the market.

Visit Konica Minolta online to learn more about its MEDR offering.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fifteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

