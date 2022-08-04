STIGA® US Announces Sponsorship of Kershaw's Challenge + Ping Pong 4 Purpose

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade Sports is proud to announce that STIGA® US is the official table and ball supplier of the eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose, a star-studded fundraising event for vulnerable and at-risk children that supports Kershaw's Challenge. The event will be hosted by Rob Lowe at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

"We are humbled to be partnering in the important work Clayton and Ellen Kershaw and team are doing for the children of L.A., Dallas, Zambia, and the Dominican Republic," notes Julie Hope, Brand Manager at STIGA US. "They are transforming lives and working to provide a safe place for children to play, grow, and thrive—regardless of life-situation. We're so happy to be even a small part of this mission."

STIGA US is proud to be sponsoring this event with SPIN— the original ping pong social club that celebrates the unconventional and embraces diversity. "SPIN delivers an exceptional social experience, where play is celebrated. SPIN's mission exists to inspire human connection around the game of ping pong," said Gregory Godfrey, VP Brand and Culture. "We are thrilled to be partnering again with STIGA and Kershaw's Challenge to bring the excitement of ping pong to Dodgers Stadium."

Ping Pong 4 Purpose supports Kershaw's Challenge, which has raised over $16 million for vulnerable and at-risk children since 2011. Ellen and Clayton Kershaw's charity's goal is to partner with organizations committed to serving these children and to working alongside the charity to make life better for them. STIGA US is honored to be partnering with Kershaw's Challenge in this good work.

Tickets for Ping Pong 4 Purpose can be purchased here.

Connect with STIGA US: Instagram | Facebook | Website

Connect with SPIN: Instagram | Twitter | Website

Connect with Kershaw's Challenge for opportunities to help: Instagram | Twitter | Website

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN exists to inspire human connection through the game of ping pong. We are the original ping pong social club that celebrates the unconventional and embraces diversity. With venues across the United States and Canada, SPIN delivers an exceptional social experience, where play is celebrated. Do it together and never alone. https://wearespin.com/

ABOUT KERSHAW'S CHALLENGE

Ellen & Clayton Kershaw's charity, Kershaw's Challenge, has raised over $16 million for vulnerable and at-risk children, living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic since the start of the charity in 2011. Their goal is to partner with and work alongside organizations on the front lines of change to make life better for children. For more information, please visit: https://www.kershawschallenge.com/.

CONTACT:

Patrick Griffin

Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(812) 467-1358

Julie Hope

Brand Manager, STIGA®

(812) 467-1309

Related Images











Image 1: 2019 PING PONG 4 PURPOSE





Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ellen Kershaw, and Clayton Kershaw at the 2019 Ping Pong 4 Purpose, an event to benefit Kershaw's Challenge









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment