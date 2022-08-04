Pliops Extreme Data Processor Wins Best Hyperscaler Implementation at FMS 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today announced that its Extreme Data Processor (XDP) has been named ‘Best of Show’ in the ‘Hyperscaler Implementation’ category at the 2022 Flash Memory Summit (FMS) Conference & Expo.



The Winning Formula

A top-five Software as a Service provider’s innovative implementation of Pliops XDP allowed the company to improve customer satisfaction, efficiently scale their infrastructure and grow their business – catching the eye of the FMS awards program panel.

“Hyperscaler customers are considered unique in their service level demands in addressing the explosive customer growth and scale of their infrastructure,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the Awards Program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Pliops XDP for its superior reliability, performance and storage capacity expansion capabilities, which meet the needs of a top-five SaaS cloud customer.”

By multiplying the scalability of workloads with ultra-high performance drive failure protection and inline compression, Pliops XDP extends the potential of data center infrastructure to crunch, store and move data. Pliops helps companies get more from their growing data volumes and data center footprint, leading to higher performance, reliability and storage capacity at reduced costs.

“We are thrilled with the benefits realized by our hyperscaler customers,” noted Tony Afshary, global vice president of products and marketing for Pliops. “Exponential data growth and the need to get more from today’s flash-based infrastructure are industry-wide challenges – and receiving this honor from FMS underscores the impact our unique approach has on data centers around the world.”

For more information, please visit www.pliops.com. To see a review of Pliops XDP, click here.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops is well funded by leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

