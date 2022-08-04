Heartland Home Services Welcomes Hurlburt Heating, AC, & Plumbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Hurlburt Heating, AC, & Plumbing ("Hurlburt"), a leading provider of HVAC services in Western Wisconsin. The addition of Hurlburt creates an extension into a core Midwestern market of Wisconsin, allowing Heartland to serve more customers every day.

Hurlburt has been a family-owned and -operated business since 1959. President Greg Mericle stated, "Partnering with Heartland will allow us to continue our strong presence in the community and will empower us to give more resources to our dedicated team, allowing us to serve our customers even better."

"We couldn't ask for a better partner than the team at Hurlburt Heating, AC & Plumbing. Their dedication to their workforce and their community involvement embodies what we aspire to here at Heartland. Together we will accelerate the potential of their operation by sharing our combined strength. We are stronger with this team on our side," added Heartland Home Services CEO Bill Viveen.

Owners Greg and Amy Mericle will stay on along with their dynamic management team and knowledgeable technicians.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through 35 brands across several states. The Company collectively serves over 1,000,000 customers annually with 1,700+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info, please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Service family of brands.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.