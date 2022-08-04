The Global Periodontal Dental Services Market is expected to grow by $ 10.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Periodontal Dental Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941135/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the periodontal dental services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in periodontal diseases, the application of MI or non-invasive procedures in periodontal services, and the use of laser therapy in periodontics.

The periodontal dental services market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The periodontal dental services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics



By Service

• Non-surgical

• Surgical



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the collaboration between dental care organizations and insurance providers to reduce service costs as one of the prime reasons driving the periodontal dental services market growth during the next few years. Also, reimbursement for non-surgical periodontal services and the growing popularity of medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on periodontal dental services market covers the following areas:

• Periodontal dental services market sizing

• Periodontal dental services market forecast

• Periodontal dental services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading periodontal dental services market vendors that include 123Dentist Inc., 42 NORTH DENTAL, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aspen Dental Management Inc., Birmingham Periodontal and Implant Centre Ltd., Brighton Dental Group PLLC, Burlingame Dental Arts, Coast Dental Services LLC, Highland Dental Care, Integrated Dental Holdings, Lenga Perio, Medtronic Plc, Pacific Dental Services LLC, PKWY Dental Specialist Practice, Prevention and Health Services Srl, Q and M Dental Group Singapore Ltd., St. Helena Studio of Aesthetic Dentistry, St. Marys Dental, Sun Lakes Dental, and The Dentists at 650 Heights. Also, the periodontal dental services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

