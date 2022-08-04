The Global Magnetic Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 27.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetic Materials Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886882/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the magnetic materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased applicability in the computer application industry, increased investment in magnetic materials, and an increase in iron ore production volume.

The magnetic materials market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The magnetic materials market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive and transportation

• Electronics and instrumentation

• Industrial

• Others



By Product

• Hard magnetic materials

• Soft magnetic materials



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the ai simulations for magnetic material geometry designs as one of the prime reasons driving the magnetic materials market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the use of nanocrystalline magnetic particles in the biomedical industry and increased emphasis on semi-hard magnets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the magnetic materials market covers the following areas:

• Magnetic materials market sizing

• Magnetic materials market forecast

• Magnetic materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading magnetic materials market vendors that include Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc. Also, the magnetic materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



